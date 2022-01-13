South Dakota reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in Bon Homme County — in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the statewide pandemic toll to 2,544. South Dakota has recorded 58 COVID fatalities so far this month.
For Bon Homme County, the new deaths raised its pandemic toll to 33 and were the first fatalities reported since Dec. 13. The county also saw 64 new infections Thursday, the biggest one-day jump since Nov. 3, 2020. The South Dakota Department of Corrections posted its most recent weekly update for state prisons, including Mike Durfee State Prison (MDSP) in Springfield, on Tuesday, which showed MDSP with 31 active cases (22 inmates, 9 staff).
Statewide, 2,584 new cases were reported Thursday, with active cases hitting another record high at 24,796 (+2,053). Also, the DOH portal reported that total COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began crossed the 200,000 mark, rising to 200,496.
Current hospitalizations climbed to 343 (+7), with 38 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate rose to 36.8% (+1.1%).
In the eight area South Dakota counties, 258 new COVID cases were reported Thursday.
Yankton County recorded 41 new cases. There were also 20 new recoveries, with active cases rising to 580.
Clay County saw 44 new infections and one new hospitalization. Meanwhile, the start of spring classes at the University of South Dakota has created a case surge, with USD’s online portal Thursday posting 110 active cases (97 students, 13 staff), up 19 from Wednesday. There were 126 people in quarantine/isolation (+22), 16 of whom were on campus (+5).
COVID case reports for other area South Dakota counties included: Charles Mix County, +38; Douglas County, +4; Hutchinson County, +13; Turner County, +19; and Union County, +35.
Charles Mix and Union counties both recorded one new hospitalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.