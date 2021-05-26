With Restrictions Easing, Yankton County Fair Set To Return In August

After a year’s absence because of COVID, the Yankton County Fair is returning bigger and better than before, according to organizers.
“We’re planning a county fair, the same as always, and we’re adding new things,” said Katie Doty, the 4-H Youth Development Coordinator.
The Aug. 5-7 event includes not only 4-H and open class events but also a supper, concert on the green, a traveling zoo, antique tractor display, horse riding demonstrations, pony cart rides and other events of general interest.
Because of COVID, 4-Hers exhibited their projects virtually last year rather than bring them to the county fair for judging, Doty said. This year marks the return of in-person exhibits, competition and activities.
“After the gap year, the biggest goal is to promote 4-H and to bring people back to the fair,” she said. “Last year just wasn’t the same, and people were sad because the youth had put so much work into their projects. With this year’s return of a normal fair, the kids are all ready for it.”
Through the years, the Yankton County Fair has sought to expand its appeal by adding a wider variety of events, Doty said. The event’s name was also changed from Achievement Days to Yankton County Fair to reflect the broader scope.
This year’s fair includes activities that will appeal not only to farm families but to the general public, Doty said. “We have been planning for the past year, and we’ll have more activities than in the past,” she said.
While many familiar events will be part of this year’s fair, one thing won’t be part of this year’s fair — a mask mandate.
“We follow the recommendations of the South Dakota Board of Regents, which sends it to the South Dakota Cooperative Extension Service that we’re part of,” Doty said. “The regents lifted the mask mandate May 10, so masks aren’t required at our county fair. We’ll still practice social distancing, and people can wear masks if they want.”
Yankton County Fair officials are monitoring other COVID-related announcements in the coming weeks, Doty said.
While the fair has expanded to include more activities, the 4-H activities remain an important part of the atmosphere, Office Manager Danielle McFarland, said.
“4-H has become more than just crops and cattle,” she said. “We have so many more project areas that our club members work on during the year.”
One important deadline is looming for South Dakota members. Those who join 4-H by May 31 can compete at the state fair. Those joining after that date can exhibit projects at the county level but can’t compete at the state fair.
4-Hers can entire an unlimited number of projects at the county level but only take a maximum of 12 to the state fair, Doty said.
“The emphasis has been placed on the quality of the projects and not just the quantity,” she said. “Because of the pandemic, 4-Hers can enter a project from last year if improvements are made on it. Otherwise, they are to create and enter new projects. It’s a new year and new projects.”
No matter the activity, McFarland described 4-H as a program for all ages.
“4-H is a real family affair. The kids learn not from their parents but also their grandparents and other extended family members,” she said. “It’s fantastic because it gets everybody here and involved. The kids also get to see friends they maybe haven’t seen all year or, in this case (with the pandemic), two years.”
The 4-H motto is “Learning By Doing,” which provides members with valuable hands-on skills for everyday life, Doty said. The Yankton County Fair provides the young members with an opportunity to show off their achievements, she added.
“The kids feed off the energy and the support they get from those in attendance (at the fair),” she said. “It acknowledges what they have done. It’s important to help support 4-H and the work that the youth have done all year.”
