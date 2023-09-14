100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 15, 1923
• The traveling steel derrick has arrived at the bridge works, which will be used for unloading the bridge steel as it comes in. The derrick, on a self-propelled gondola car, has a 40-foot boom and can lift 30 tons. It will move up and down the tracks, taking steel off cars as it is shipped in here.
• Yankton now has the only pontoon bridge on the Missouri River. This interesting fact has been brought about by the pontoon bridge at Mobridge having been given up after a lot of trouble. Overtures have been made to Capt. Joseph Giesler, of the Yankton pontoon, to remove to Mobridge and take charge. Capt. Giesler, who has been in charge of Yankton’s river crossing, bridge and ferry even since the spring of 1900, stated today he had declined to consider the project as was in hopes the completion of the big steel bridge here would end his labors on the Missouri.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 15, 1948
• Expert care of his soil and high food production totals have brought the prized W.G. Skelly award for superior achievement in agriculture to Albert Ratzlaff, expeditious young Bon Homme county farmer, whose farm is in the Avon vicinity. Ratzlaff’s 360-acre farm near Avon produces annually about 8,000 pounds of pork, 15,000 pounds of beef, 23,000 pounds of milk, 2,200 dozen eggs and 2,700 bushels of corn and other grain.
• Guy H. Harvey, chairman of the Yankton County Chapter of the American Red Cross, announced today the appointment of the executive committee that will be in charge of the “walking blood bank” for Yankton County. One of the chief factors making it possible for the Yankton County Chapter to be the first in the state undertaking this project is the cooperation given by Sacred Heart Hospital and the County Medical Society.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 15, 1973
• The ratio of Social Security benefits to people in Yankton, Bon Homme and Clay Counties is well over the national average, said Sterling K. Peterson, Denver, Colo., assistant regional commissioner of the Social Security Administration, in dedicating the new Social Security officer here Friday afternoon. Over the nation one American of every nine is getting a Social Security benefit, but in the three counties served by the Yankton office one resident in every 7.2 is getting Social Security.
• The Lewis and Clark Health Education and Servicer Center Board of Directors this week selected Darold Loecker, Yankton, to replace Robert Jacobsen as head of the Center. Loecker has been directing the center’s outreach program designed for retraining and continuing education for health delivery personnel in 19 South Dakota and Nebraska border counties. The Board has also selected Mary Abbott, Yankton, as the center’s public information aide to work in the areas of programming and public relations.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 15, 1998
• Barring a referral to the voters, Yankton will have a second cable franchise in 1999. On a 7-0 vote, with Commissioner Dave Hosmer abstaining, the Yankton City Commission approved a cable television franchise for Dakota Telecommunications Group. The Irene-based company will now compete with Yankton Cable Television, which has been the city’s sole cable provider since 1979.
• After nearly four hours of deliberating, a Yankton County jury brought back a split verdict in the case against O’Malley’s Bar. The jury of four men and eight women found O’Malley’s bartender Eric Nielsen guilty of selling beer to a pair of 20-year-old undercover informants for the Yankton Police Department. However, the jury could not reach an agreement over the guilt or innocence of the bar’s owners Roxine Reade and Gary Boom.
