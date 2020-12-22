As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country, another health crisis has arisen almost in tandem with the virus.
It isn’t another pathogen, but a crisis of mental health as concern about the virus and the stresses it has brought wear down the psyche of people across the globe.
Dr. Tom Stanage of Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services in Yankton told the Press & Dakotan the region hasn’t been spared the pandemic’s mental anguish.
“We’ve certainly seen an increase in the need for service as a result of COVID-19,” Stanage said. “It’s really been true across our entire service area.”
He said that it isn’t expected to change anytime soon.
“There are people who are saying we’re going through our second wave of COVID right now,” he said. “Some people are predicting there will be a third wave and it’s going to involve behavioral health problems. There may be some truth to that.”
Stanage said that it’s not just feelings of isolation that are causing mental wear.
“COVID has really thrown a lot of change at all of us,” he said. “Every day, we’re dealing with change, adjustments or uncertainty. I can only imagine some of the daily challenges some of the young families have to deal with in terms of the changes they’re having to deal with in terms of school and schedule.”
He said that there have been some disturbing findings recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as the pandemic has unfolded.
“There’s certainly been an increase in symptoms of depression and anxiety, increase in substance use and then, probably most worrying, there’s been an increase in suicidal thoughts associated with COVID-19,” he said. “The CDC did a recent study of adults that found about 11% of the respondents said that they had seriously considered suicide in the past 30 days. That was more than twice the rate reported in a similar survey in 2018.”
Stanage said these survey results were released over the summer.
“The CDC is saying younger adults and certain other groups may be disproportionately impacted,” he said.
He added that it’s meant increased use of services in Yankton, especially for youth.
“All of our services have been impacted and the demand for our services has been up in just about every area,” he said. “The biggest demand — and I believe this is COVID–related —is the demand for our emergency or crisis services. Staff told me, just this last week, they dealt with 12 different families that had a child or an adolescent who was at high risk for suicide. In a typical week, we’ll probably see maybe two — sometimes three — children who are coming to us because of some risk for suicide.”
The continuing pandemic isn’t just increasing the demand for mental health services: it’s simultaneously forcing Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services and other providers to evolve how those services are rendered.
Stanage said a number of measures are being taken at Lewis & Clark in addition to masks, cleaning and hygiene practices.
“Like everybody else, we’re adjusting in many ways,” he said. “Our staff wears face shields in the residential units. We’ve had to suspend most of our large group activities and outings from residential programs. Then we’ve had to limit staff movements between programs.”
One of the biggest changes, he said, has been the rollout of expanded telehealth services.
“We have the capacity to offer many of our services using a secure telehealth platform,” he said. “Since April, on a monthly basis, about 25% of our services have been via telehealth.”
Stanage said the service was largely made possible thanks to a grant from the USDA before the pandemic even began.
“We’re able to provide telehealth services to all of the schools in our seven-county service area and we’re also able to provide crisis service support in just about all of our locations in all of our counties,” Stanage said.
He said this service will extend beyond the pandemic’s conclusion.
“For us trying to provide services in some of the more rural areas of our service area, it’s just absolutely essential,” he said. “I just don’t see that going away.”
In the meantime, though, there are a number of things people can do to maintain their mental health, according to Stanage.
“Anything that can be done to mitigate the social isolation and the lack of social connection — if you can’t join with other people physically, do so virtually,” he said. “Recognize the changes that are occurring and just recognize that you have to take care of oneself because of that. Maybe put off some changes that you do have control over. Anything you can do to reach out and help others, stay active doing things you can be active doing are all recommendations that are helpful during times like this.”
He added that, despite the uptick in need, crisis services at Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services remain fully available to anyone needing them.
