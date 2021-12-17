CASES DISPOSED:
DEC. 4-10, 2021
Darrel Williams, 314 W. 4th St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $236.32; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Suzette Marie Lefebvere, 601 Maple St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Harley David Alvarez, 305 Cedar St., Apt. 1, Yankton; No driver’s license; $120.
Braedon J. Treadway, Sioux Falls; Bait stations prohibited; $172.50.
Caleb Shane Mastalir, 3003 Mary St., Yankton; Littering prohibited; $182.50.
Hugo Sandoval, Norfolk, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Terrence Gay, Mitchell; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; 3 years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury – 3rd or subsequent offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury – 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by information.
Daniel Benjamin Wagner, Sioux City, Iowa; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tina Marie Lee, Irene; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Caleb Lewis Stefka, Ord, Neb.; Maximum weight per tire width; $182.50.
Phillip Stahl, 210 James Place, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Gary Lee Cuka, Tyndall; Overweight on axle; $204.50.
Nicholas Charles Goebel, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Garrick Dale Waldner, Clark; Overweight on axle; $245.50.
Chet Owne Grenier, O’Neill, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jason Tellus, 906 E. 15th St., Yankton; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Justin W. Johanneson, Scotland; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
David J. Kallhoff, Tilden, Neb.; Right-turning vehicle required to keep right; $132.50.
Franklin Samuel Nimmer, 807 Picotte St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Albert Michael Frick, 4212 S.W. Jim River Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kaylub Anthony Hansen, Colome; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Clara Ann Macilvare-Canas, Spearfish; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Richard Lee Pounds, 918 Pine St., Apt. A, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm – 5th or subsequent offense; Recharged by complaint.
Jarry Roach, 510 W. 6th St. #3, Yankton; Illegal lane change; $132.50; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Kimberly Kay Velk, 414 Locust St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Kathryn Marie Hesse, 2803 Preakness Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Brandon Jay Glanzer, Carpenter; Overweight on axle; $213.50.
Kinley Grace Hetletved, Bismarck, N.D.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Shawn Michael Hammes, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Starlet Rae Dahm, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Joseph J. Huber, 1106 Meadowview Dr., Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $132.50; License suspended for 30 days; No S.D. registration in possession of S.D. carrier; $78.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Tyler Haas, 1213 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Possession of firearm – prior misdemeanor conviction involving domestic violence; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of firearm – prior misdemeanor involving domestic violence; Recharged by information.
Matthew Lane, 811 Burleigh St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Glen Miller, Hartington, Neb.; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1240.50; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Sarah Henry, Hastings, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Michael Scott Mathews, Sioux Falls; Overweight on axle; $241.50.
Marlys Mary Jensen, Viborg; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Jacob Riley Kirchner, 1214 Pasque Cir., Yankton; Following too closely; $132.50.
