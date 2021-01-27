PIERRE — The South Dakota Governor’s Tourism Advisory Board has selected its officers for 2021.
Kristi Wagner of Whitewood was reelected the board president during a meeting today in Pierre. Carmen Schramm* of Yankton was reelected vice president.
“The Department of Tourism is grateful for the service provided by our board members, including the second terms of our president and vice president,” said Jim Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism. “We are fortunate to have leaders like these who care so deeply about continuing to advance tourism in our state.”
The Tourism Advisory Board is appointed by the Governor and includes members of the tourism industry and citizen representatives from across the state. Board members serve as liaisons and advocates for businesses in their area and the South Dakota Department of Tourism. The board also offers input about marketing strategies for the department.
Current Tourism Advisory Board members include Caleb Arceneaux*, Rapid City; Tom Biegler*, Sioux Falls; John Brockelsby*, Rapid City; Ted Hustead*, Wall; Ann Lesch*, De Smet; Julie Ranum*, Watertown; Val Rausch*, Big Stone City; Carmen Schramm, Yankton; Frank Smith, Gettysburg; Ivan Sorbel, Kyle; and Kristi Wagner, Whitewood.
