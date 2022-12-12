Have you ever dreamed of publishing a book? Then you will want to attend this free presentation from local authors Loretta Sorensen and Jan Schiferl at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Sorensen and Schiferl will share an outline of what it takes to get your book from the dream stage to a book in your hand. They will discuss publishing your own work, and what it takes to collaborate on a book as they did with their recently released, “It’s Your Time to Fly.”
