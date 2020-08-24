• Ashley Herman, 28, Yankton, was arrested Friday of a violation of a no contact order prior to a court appearance (domestic).
• Traun Cook Sr., 37, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justin Wuestewald, 37, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault.
• Christian Garcia, 21, Lemon Grove, Calif., was arrested Sunday for simple assault (domestic).
• Tyson Wessels, 42, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold for receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of a fire arm (prior felony drug conviction — two counts).
