Winter Storm Zeroes In On Region

A massive winter storm that will push across the northern U.S. in coming days could dump several feet of snow at higher elevations and bring dangerously cold temperatures.
Winter storm watches have been posted for the Yankton area beginning late Tuesday, with the possibility of at least a foot of new snow falling on parts of the region.
A watch has been posted for midnight Wednesday morning through noon Thursday in most area South Dakota counties. On Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Sioux Falls said snow accumulations of 10-13 inches are possible, along with some ice accumulations. Meanwhile, winds could gust up to 50 miles per hour. Wind chills could tumble to 30 below zero, and blizzard conditions are possible.
In Clay and Union counties in South Dakota, as well as Dixon County in Nebraska, a watch runs from 6 a.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday. The current forecast says 6-14 inches of snow are possible along with winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour. Blizzard conditions are possible.
In Knox and Cedar counties in Nebraska, the watch runs from midnight Wednesday morning through noon Thursday. Snowfall totals could reach 5-10 inches. Winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour.
The NWS has been tracking the development of this system for the last several days, with its impact expected to run from the West Coast to the Great Lakes. Regionally, recent forecasts have the heaviest line of snow falling north of Interstate 90.
In an online post Monday, the NWS said the storm is” expected to be extremely disruptive to travel, infrastructure, livestock and recreation.”
As of late Monday afternoon, most of western South Dakota and northwest Nebraska was under a winter storm warning, with the eastern half of South Dakota and the northeast corner of Nebraska under a watch.
For forecast details, see page 2.
