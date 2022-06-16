Are we headed for flash droughts?
The Yankton region and other parts of the Central Plains could see that intense form of drought in the coming days, according to weather and agriculture officials.
That warning came during Thursday’s webinar conducted by the National Weather Service (NWS) with a presentation by Indiana state climatologist Beth Hall.
This weekend’s outlook for the Yankton region calls for heat index values up to 105 degrees, which climatologists believe could signal the beginning of a stressful two-week period for crops and livestock.
“If we continue getting warm and dry conditions, we could be looking at a rapid intensification of drought in this area,” Hall said.
The intense heat has already taken a toll on livestock in some states, she said.
“There are already significant losses of cattle in the Kansas area,” she said. “The numbers are still coming out, but they’re talking tens of thousands (of dead livestock) potentially with this.”
At this point in the growing season, Hall didn’t see too much concern on the planting and progress of corn and soybeans.
The U.S. Drought Monitor weekly report, released Thursday, listed the Yankton region in moderate or severe drought, with a few areas in the northwest considered abnormally dry.
For the Yankton region, the NWS has issued an excessive heat watch from Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. The dangerously hot conditions won’t likely ease overnight, as the heat index isn’t expected to fall below 75 degrees.
Winds, especially Sunday and Monday, could gust up to 30-40 mph at times.
“Warm areas have wind speeds higher than average,” Hall said.
The Central Plains have already experienced turbulent weather even before summer officially begins next Tuesday, Hall said. “Our weather is active across the region,” she said.
The Rushmore State has already been hard hit, Hall said.
“South Dakota had 20 preliminary reports of tornadoes, and we’re early in the tornado season,” she said. “Usually, they don’t get 30 a year, and to have that many tornadoes in South Dakota already this season is pretty remarkable.”
She showed photos from a June 11 hail event in Nebraska that produced baseball- and tennis ball-sized hail.
Earlier Thursday, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln sponsored a webinar providing advice for producers who are estimating their crop and financial losses from hailstorms.
During the NWS webinar, Hall noted the heat index considers not only the temperature but also the dew point. Several areas have exceeded dew points of 80 degrees, considered tropical.
“If you’re in the area of 80 degrees, you are near saturation where you have that muggy feeling,” she said.
The evaporative demand drought index (EDDI) reflects the water balance between rainfall and evaporation, Hall said. “It’s the thirst of the atmosphere,” she explained.
Because of the dry conditions, the Missouri River should not experience flooding in the upper basin, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
On the other hand, the James River will see ongoing flooding, according to the outlook. The river, one of the flattest in the world, currently has flooding from Columbia to Mitchell in eastern South Dakota.
Also, convective storms can quickly arise and dump a large amount of rainfall over localized areas, Hall said.
OTHER FACTORS
Precipitation isn’t the only factor determining drought, according to Doug Kluck with the NWS in Kansas City.
“We have drought develop in areas with normal or even above-normal precipitation,” he said. “If the temperatures are above normal, we could see crops deteriorate even if we get decent moisture in that period of time.”
Flash drought can appear during a one- or two-week period where little or no rainfall combines with high temperatures and high winds, Kluck said.
“Plants are really drawing out moisture from the soils and not replenishing it with regular precipitation, and that can cause some stress,” he said. “The summers are hot, that’s the way it goes, but we get some summers with more extremes than others in terms of the heat.”
Periodic rainfall can provide some relief in dealing with extended dry conditions but aren’t the long-term solution, according to Dennis Todey with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Midwest Climate Hub.
“If you have soil moisture, plants can handle it for a while. But if your soil moisture is limited, you can see problems sooner,” the former South Dakota state climatologist said.
The current heat wave consists not only of higher daytime temperatures but also higher “low,” or minimum, temperatures overnight, Todey said.
The eastern half of South Dakota was hit last month with a derecho, with wind speeds as high as 107 miles per hour.
A 2020 derecho hit Iowa and other parts of the Midwest, but not all derechos are the same, Todey said.
“The 2020 derecho occurred in the middle of the growing season,” he said. “This spring, it occurred ahead of things being planted or emerging, so the crop damage was very small.”
LA NINA IMPACT
The Central Plains could receive its third consecutive year of a La Nina weather pattern coming off the Pacific Ocean, Kluck said.
“It would be the third time since 1950 we have seen this happen (three years in a row),” he said. “It’s rare but not unheard of. If you ask why, that’s the trillion-dollar question.”
The 1950 start is used because of the availability of satellites and other technology for monitoring El Nino and La Nina weather patterns, Todey said. Before that time, the measurements were estimates.
In response to a question, Kluck noted the irony of dry conditions side by side with intense flooding at Yellowstone National Park.
“Montana has D4 drought literally 50 to 100 miles north of where the flooding occurred. That area has been missing the rain,” he said.
The upper Missouri River basin shows no sign of generalized flooding, even with the delayed Rocky Mountain snowpack melt and the areas of flooding, Kluck said.
“There is a lot of capacity in those giant (Missouri River) reservoirs. It’s helpful with some of the drawdown of the reservoirs, but it’s not a final solution in terms of all the reservoirs being so full,” he said.
“The reservoirs are so big, it would take several of those (major rainfall) events over a period of time to really make a big switch in the reservoir systems.”
Looking ahead, Hall sees La Nina to remaining the rest of the year.
“We’ve been in a La Nina phase for quite a while. La Nina is sticking around,” she said. “A weak La Nina is expected to continue, but it will possibly strengthen again this fall and winter.”
Hot, dry weather appears the norm for the rest of the year, Hall said.
“The July-August-September outlook calls for drier weather, which could be driven by a La Nina pattern,” she said. “Right now, it’s favoring below-normal precipitation. For the western states already facing drought conditions, this could be bad news.”
The coming weeks will also likely bring unstable, turbulent conditions, Kluck said.
“We’re in prime time in terms of severe weather,” he said.
