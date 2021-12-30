The Yankton County Commission will reorganize for the New Year when it meets Tuesday, Jan 4.
Commissioners will also consider an increase in jail fees, consider rezoning items and weigh salaries and employee stipends.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Yankton County Government Center.
