The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Yankton County, will hold a public meeting open house on Wednesday, Sept, 6, to gather public input on the recommendations of the West Yankton County Master Transportation Plan. This public meeting open house will be held at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center located at 800 Archery Lane in Yankton. The public meeting open house will be held from 5:30-7 p.m.
The West Yankton County Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile, within the area of Yankton County west of the City of Yankton and south of S.D. Highway 50. The purpose of the public meeting open house is to inform the public of the study’s recommendations and to record any concerns or questions the public may have about those recommendations.
