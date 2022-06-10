• Joshua Hackney, 45, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold and on two warrants for breach of conditions without order.
• Olivia Armell-Walker, 31, Winnebago, Neb., was booked Thursday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Henry Marquez, 30, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Mark Holzbauer, 60, Viborg, was arrested Thursday for driving with a revoked license.
• Joshua Suhr, 41, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Tyler Schaefer, 37, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on two warrants for breach of conditions without order.
• Robert Burgel, 52, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Taylor Wechsler, 32, Yankton, was arrested Friday for aggravated assault (two counts), reckless discharge of a firearm or possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Natalie Reisz, 29, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
