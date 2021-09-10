A meeting of the Yankton School Board is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday in the main theater at Yankton High School, located at 1801 Summit Street. Members of the public are invited to attend. Social distancing and wearing masks in the theater are recommended.
The school board is expected to consider approval of a vehicle-use agreement with the National Field Archery Association Foundation during the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships; adopt the 2021-22 school district budget and consider changes to retired and active employee insurance rates and premiums.
Also Monday, the school board will hear updates regarding ongoing summer construction and improvement projects in the school district, and student achievement and news.
To view a livestream of the meeting, visit the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.