100 Years Ago
Sunday, June 26, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 26, 1946
• Teams picked from both the Southeastern South Dakota and Missouri Valley leagues clash on Lincoln Park in Tabor Thursday afternoon at 5 o’clock in the first annual All-Star tilt ever to be staged between these two loops.
• Despite the extended showers early last week, June will fall below the average precipitation for the month this year unless it rains about 4.20 inches within the next five days.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 26, 1971
• An Ohio couple recently obtained a marriage license in Douglas County and is now on honeymoon. However, they were married in Bellevue, in Sarpy County, so they are not legally married due to state law requiring that the marriage license and marriage must happen in the same place.
• The opening of Kentucky Fried Chicken is set for this coming week, bringing the chain of more than 3,000 stores to Yankton. Col. Harland B. Sanders started the operation with his first Social Security check, and now will be on Fourth Street.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 26, 1996
• Although there has not been much publicity for it, the internet is growing and the Yankton Community Library has jumped on the train. Through a grant from the Microsoft Corporation, the library now has computers with internet ready for public use. Along with the World Wide Web, the computers are supplied with 20-30 pieces of software to access encyclopedias, cookbooks, and even music.
• This Saturday, the Fun Day Fundraiser is offering a variety of activities to raise money for the Parents In Touch support group. Pony rides, a dunk tank, ring toss and much more will be available from 11-4. A raffle will also be held for two bicycles, rollerblades, and a one-night stay at the local Days Inn.
