Cases Disposed: May 2-8, 2020
Casey Schoenberger, Volin; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kimberly Ann Mefferd, Storm Lake, Iowa; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Ajaiya Patterson, Green Bay, Wis.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Mario Flores, 1300 W. 8th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Kelsey Jo Kaimana Keegan, 4806 SD Highway 314,Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $107.50.
Tanzaneka Janee Gary, Houston, Texas. Fail to stop at weigh station; $172.50.
Laura Husman, 1215 Walnut Street, Yankton; Failure to yield right of way; $122.50.
Jacob Norman Sudbeck, 405 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $122.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Joshua Thomas Healy, Irene; Renewal registration during assigned month; $122.50.
Shane Kershner, 138 Par Ln, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $122.50.
----------
Cases Disposed: May 9-15, 2020
Sarah Martinez, 804 Birch Rd, Apt. 3, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $210.37.
Dylan Charette, 707 W. 9th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $147.50.
Penny Kaye Overshiner, 508 Walnut St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Possession of stolen property; $226.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Dylan Richard Ainsworth, 904 E. 18th St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; $2,735.07; Penitentiary sentence of 15 years with 10 years suspended and 227 days credit; Rape 2nd degree/use of force, coercion or threats; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Skylar Sage Saunsoci, 2400 Douglas #41, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $411.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jennifer Cole, 403 E. 9th St., Yankton; No motorcycle license; $122.50.
Cassaundra Elizabeth Sherod, 123 Greg Rd, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $68.50 court costs/surcharges; $180 restitution; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Dawna Izak-Wilson, 510 Pine Street #9, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $68.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Alfonzo De’Andre Johnson, 200 E. 15th Street, Apt. 3, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $411.50; Jail sentence of 40 days with 30 days suspended and 17 days credit; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-deadly weapon; Recharged by information.
Phillip Anthony Snoozy, 2003 Locust #4, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $580.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Christian William Groetken, 2706 SW Jim River Rd, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Cassaundra Elizabeth Sherod, 123 Greg Rd, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $288.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Drian Martinez, 804 Birch Rd #3, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $210.37.
Alan Joseph Feimer, 2302 SD Hwy 50, Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days with 3 days suspended and 27 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
