PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) seeks public input into the development of the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP).
The plan is a guide to the development of a safe and efficient transportation system across South Dakota. It encompasses all modes of transportation, including public transit, bicycle and pedestrian travel, freight, and highway travel to identify supporting plans to achieve the state’s goals.
Maps and presentation materials are available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1682.
All are encouraged to participate and help guide the future of transportation in South Dakota. Questions and comments will be accepted through Aug. 6, 2021.
Members of the public may submit questions or comments through the SDDOT website or by sending questions or comments via mail to Sarah Gilkerson at 700 East Broadway, Pierre, South Dakota 57501 or email sarah.gilkerson@state.sd.us.
For more information about the development of the plan, contact Sarah Gilkerson, MPO Coordinator, at 605-773-3093.
