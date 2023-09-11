ACCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 7:21 a.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 7:21 a.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident.
• Police received a report at 7:06 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident with property damage on Seventh Street.
• Police received a report at 1:48 a.m. Sunday of a several fights on E. Third Street.
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 9:24 a.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident with property damage near Highway 50 and Eagle Drive.
• Police received a report at 3:57 p.m. Sunday of a private property collision in a parking lot on Elm Street.
• Police received a report at 5:11 p.m. Sunday of a private property collision with a parked vehicle on W. 30th Street.
