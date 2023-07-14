Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Regional Editor Randy Dockendorf has won 19 awards, including seven first-place citations, in the National Newspaper Association Foundation’s (NNAF) 2023 Better Newspaper Contest, the results of which were announced this week.

Dockendorf took home first place in the following categories: Best Breaking News Story, Best Business Feature Story, Best Localized National Story, Best Non-Profile Feature Story, Best Agricultural Story, Best Profile Feature Story and Best Performing Arts Story.

