Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Regional Editor Randy Dockendorf has won 19 awards, including seven first-place citations, in the National Newspaper Association Foundation’s (NNAF) 2023 Better Newspaper Contest, the results of which were announced this week.
Dockendorf took home first place in the following categories: Best Breaking News Story, Best Business Feature Story, Best Localized National Story, Best Non-Profile Feature Story, Best Agricultural Story, Best Profile Feature Story and Best Performing Arts Story.
He took second place in these categories: Best Breaking News Story, Best Business Feature Story, Best Localized National Story, Best Obituary Tribute, Best Business Story and Best Education/Literacy Story.
He added third-place citations in the following categories: Best Breaking News Story, Best Non-Profile Feature Story, Best Education/Literacy Story, Best Sports Story and Best Coverage of Military Affairs.
He also received an honorable mention for Best Reporting on Local Government.
All winners will be recognized at the awards ceremony held Saturday, Sept. 30, during NNAF’s 137th annual Convention & Trade Show in Washington, D.C.
