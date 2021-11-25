ALCESTER — One man was arrested on multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit that crossed state lines.
Alcester Police Chief Austin Schuller posted an account of the incident this week on his department’s Facebook page. He did not list the names of the two persons involved in the incident.
At approximately 4:45 p.m. Nov. 19, the Alcester Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle southbound on Highway 11. The vehicle immediately attempted to flee in excess of 100 miles per hour (mph).
Officers continued pursuit into Hawarden, Iowa, for a short period of time. The vehicle re-entered South Dakota and attempted to evade officers on gravel roads throughout Union and Lincoln counties.
At the intersection of 290th Street and 476th Avenue, tire-deflating spike strips were deployed successfully, according to Schuller. The vehicle entered a field a short distance later before coming to a stop.
Two individuals were detained.
The driver was identified as a 45-year-old male from Sioux Falls. He was placed under arrest and charged with Aggravated Eluding, Obstruction, Reckless Driving, two counts of Speeding 26+ Over the Limit, and two counts of a Stop Sign Violation. The driver is also being held on a No Bond Parole Hold.
The passenger was released and a pit-bull terrier was released to Animal Control.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law, Schuller added.
