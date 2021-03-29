PIERRE — In future years, South Dakotans could find themselves residing in a different legislative district than now.
State lawmakers will meet this November in special session to determine the 35 legislative district boundaries. Those lines in turn will determine the area served by the 35 Senate and 70 House members, meaning current lawmakers may find themselves in new districts.
If legislators don’t finish redistricting by Dec. 1, state constitution mandates the South Dakota Supreme Court draw the boundaries.
“We won’t know the final census figures until this fall, which puts a lot of pressure on the Legislature (for redistricting),” District 18 Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) said.
One major question is whether District 18 will remain strictly Yankton County or add parts of other counties, according to District 16 Sen. Jim Bolin (R-Canton). He serves on the redistricting commission and was part of the last process in 2011. During that year, Yankton County was slightly below the “perfect” number of 23,262, he noted.
“As to Yankton County, I would assume the county will remain whole,” he said. “But the more basic question will be, ‘Will Yankton County have enough people to be a legislative district all in itself?’”
In turn, other south-central and southeast South Dakota counties could find themselves reunited, split or moved as part of the process. Some districts consist of two counties while others sprawl across several counties. Bon Homme County was split into two districts.
Currently, District 16 consists of Lincoln and Union counties while District 17 consists of Clay and Turner counties. District 19 consists of Douglas, Hutchinson, Hanson and McCook counties and a portion of Bon Homme County. District 21 consists of Tripp, Gregory and Charles Mix counties and a portion of Bon Homme County.
“They divide the state’s population by 35 to give you the ‘ideal’ number for each legislative district,” District 18 Rep. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) said. A 5% difference — above or below — is allowed from that number.
When it comes to drawing boundaries, the Legislature generally looks at counties already with populations allowed for a legislative district, District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) said.
“That’s why you have Yankton County and Lawrence County (the Spearfish area) as their own districts,” she added.
ON THE GROW
District 19 Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland), a redistricting commission member, agreed on that note. “Counties that fall within the population guideline for a district have a (good) chance of being their own district,” he said.
However, whether Yankton County holds the population to remain a single legislative district remains to be seen. And counties could find themselves affected not only by their own census numbers but also by what occurs around the state.
“Cities are gaining population, especially Sioux Falls,” Schoenfish said.
Sioux Falls is rapidly approaching 200,000 residents, and Harrisburg and Brandon are also seeing rapid population growth, which could mean more legislative seats for the metro area. Other growth areas for population include Rapid City and the Black Hills, along with American Indian reservations.
In addition, Aberdeen, Watertown and Brookings have shown strong population gains during the past decade. Each of those cities lies in the 20,000-30,000 range for number of residents.
If all of those areas pick up seats, it means the possibility of fewer legislators spread over much larger districts for the rest of the state.
Listening sessions will gather input this year from South Dakota residents, Schoenfish said. The redistricting commission will hold several public meetings in different areas of the state, he said.
When it comes to constituents, District 17 Sen. Art Rusch (R-Vermillion) noted the difference among districts could be much greater than first appears.
“It’s plus or minus 5% (allowed from the ideal number), so there could be a variance of up to 10% among the various new districts,” Rusch said.
Besides the census numbers, the South Dakota constitution contains other standards:
• Protection of communities of interest by means of compact and contiguous (bordering) districts;
•Respect for geographical and political boundaries;
•Protection of minority voting rights consistent with the U.S. Constitution, the South Dakota constitution and federal statutes, as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts with jurisdiction.
In terms of minority population, Charles Mix County includes the traditional homeland of the Yankton Sioux Tribe. To the west, counties include the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.
EARLY ESTIMATES
Census data isn’t anticipated until August or September, Bolin said. However, lawmakers have estimates which give them some idea of anticipated boundary changes.
“We will have to wait until the numbers come out to see what the population numbers will be. We anticipate, based on census estimates, the population of the state will (lie) between 875,000-900,000 people.”
Rusch, a retired circuit judge and author, noted he didn’t enter the Legislature until after the 2014 election and wasn’t part of the 2011 redistricting. However, he predicts the population will increase for a legislative district after boundaries are drawn this year.
Using rough figures, South Dakota’s population stood around 816,000 in 2011, which meant “ideal” districts of about 23,300 residents.
This year, he has seen estimates of the state’s census ranging from 884,000-899,000. In that case, each district would contain roughly 25,200 or 25,600 residents.
“The number I have seen is that Yankton County’s estimated population is 22,700,” Rusch said. “That is short of the 25,200 or 25,600 which is required so, unless that falls within the permissible variation, they will have to add some additional territory to District 18.”
Rusch’s own District 17 could also see changes. He has seen estimates of 13,900 residents for Clay County and 8,300 residents from Turner County for a total of 22,200, leaving the legislative district short of the required number.
“Will Hutchinson County get cut up in order to add more population to Districts 17 and 18?” he asked.
District 17 previously consisted of Clay and Union counties in the southeast corner of the state. However, Union County has seen large growth in recent decades, with Rusch pointed to an estimated population of 15,300.
Clay and Union counties combined would consist of 29,200 residents, “which is quite a bit above the permissible population number,” Rusch said.
The redistricting process contains constituent emotions and political concerns as well as number crunching, the retired judge noted.
“Probably no one wants to talk about dividing counties up very much until they get the accurate numbers,” he said. “I also heard there are concerns the actual census missed a lot of people in South Dakota.”
For Bolin, the process remains a waiting game for now.
“We’re in a holding pattern as we do not have any numbers,” he said. “The committee will be intensely busy once we get the numbers in the late summer or fall.”
