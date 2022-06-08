Speaker Presents Personal Approach To Recovery

A local author who has written about his struggles with addiction aims to offer hope to others on their path to recovery.
Nick Severson, author of “Win the Day,” spoke at the annual Mental Wellness Conference at Mount Marty University’s Yankton campus Wednesday.
“I used to have this phrase hung up in my office as a counselor,” he said. “I would tell my (patients), ‘Win the day, guys. Win the day.”
The idea behind the phrase came from the assertion that every clean and sober day is a victory, said Severson, who struggled with addiction as a teen until turning over a new leaf at age 31.
“At first, (alcohol) was a means of making friends, and before I knew it, I was friendless,” he said, adding that his habit only escalated once he got to college. “The first time I got a DUI, I was 18 years old, and it snowballed from there. It was DUIs, reckless driving, marijuana possessions, and with the social and family issues, I became more isolated.”
Severson said his first wake-up call came in 2010 after being accepted at the University of South Dakota’s law school.
“Right about that time, I also decided to run for mayor of Vermillion, and my stance was, ‘I’m going to legalize marijuana in Vermillion.’ It made the national news,” he said. “I got arrested and got a letter from the law school a week later saying, ‘Sorry, we retract that offer.’ It was probably a sign that I should have gotten things under control then, but I didn’t.”
Severson said he hit rock bottom in 2014 when he was arrested for his third DUI during Vermillion’s Dakota Days celebration and entered into South Dakota’s 24/7 Sobriety program.
The program, which has a three-strike rule, had Severson taking a breathalyzer test twice each day.
“I was arrested in the evening. The next morning, I came back and failed my first breathalyzer, and there was a little slap on the wrist: stay 12 hours in jail,” he said. “I did stay sober for a month, then I felt, ‘Let me celebrate a little,’ so, I had a six pack and another six pack, and I blew hot again, failed another breathalyzer and spent the day in jail.”
The third strike would likely mean a return to the traditional justice system for Severson.
“I found myself drinking just enough to get me through, and then one morning, I barely blew hot,” Severson said. “(The tester) said, ‘Well, let’s wait a little bit. Maybe it’s your mouthwash.’ For 15 minutes, I was sitting in the sheriff’s office praying like I never prayed before.”
When he later passed the test, a weight was lifted and Severson attended an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting that night, he said.
When his court date for the DUI came, both the State’s Attorney and the judge agreed to allow him to do probation instead of prison.
After that, Severson embarked on a multi-faceted program of recovery, he said, adding that he finished school and became a counselor, learning a great deal through his own recovery and the recovery of others.
“I found that there can’t be a single approach to recovery,” he said. “Everybody has their own background — trauma, contributory disorders — and it’s hard to pull them out of it.”
For example, Severson said he relied heavily on AA, attending meetings about four times per week for four years.
“Then, I kind of hit a brick wall. I was in the field and preaching AA 40 hours a week during my work week, too, and it was like AA overload,” he said. “I still practice the 12 Steps and I still communicate with friends that are in the program, but I stepped away and I ‘got busy,’ so to speak.”
Getting busy for Severson included speaking engagements, Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART Recovery) groups, church groups and online support, getting enough sleep and learning to take time off, he said.
“One of the huge parts of my recovery has been physical activity and that natural dopamine that I get from exercising,” Severson said. “I hope to see somewhere down the road that this could be implemented in a public policy, to help others find a way to get sober that may include physical activity.”
Despite his commitment to recovery, the COVID-19 pandemic presented major challenges, he said.
“I was sent home on a Friday, and my office was like, ‘Well, we’re going to close for the next week,’ and that same day, the gym was like, “We’re closing, for an unknown amount of time,’” Severson said.
Also, the early days of COVID had a huge impact on AA and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, church gatherings, treatment and counseling. COVID essentially took individuals struggling with addiction away from their support systems, he noted.
The next day, Severson said he got in his car and drove to Florida, making stops along the way.
“I was scared. I was running away from my addiction because I was so set in my ways that I didn’t know what to do,” Severson said. “I realized, ‘I can’t run from my addiction. It’s still there. I have to be flexible, find new routines.’ I set up a home gym in my garage. I adapted.”
At one point, he described an experiment that took place in the 1970s, putting rats in two types of environments. In one, a solitary rat was placed in a cage with a bottle of water laced with an addictive drug. In the second cage, the rats were offered the drugged water as well as other things to do. The rats with more opportunities to be active did not get addicted to the substance in the bottle, Severson said.
In humans, physical training can help improve self-discipline and self-control, he noted.
Also, relapse is possible, but you have to do everything you can to avoid it.
“(Something) I always stressed with patients I worked with, as well as myself, was, ‘Find goals to achieve and routines to help live a balanced life, preventing relapse or relapses,” Severson said.
