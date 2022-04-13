South Dakota recorded five new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state pandemic toll to 2,898. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
South Dakota added 127 new COVID infections, with active cases falling to 416 (-72).
Other statistics for Wednesday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Currently hospitalized: 47 (+6); new hospitalizations: 11;
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — none;
• New Area S.D. Cases (+2/net) — Clay County, -1; Hutchinson County, +3; Union County, -1; Yankton County, +1;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (25) — Bon Homme County, 0 (-1 from last week); Charles Mix County, 4 (0 change); Clay County, 4 (-2); Douglas County, 0 (0 change); Hutchinson County, 5 (+2); Turner County, 1 (-3); Union County, 8 (0 change); Yankton County, 3 (-2).
Also, in its weekly update of the community spread map, the DOH showed Hutchinson, Turner and Union counties at high spread; Bon Homme County at moderate spread; and Charles Mix, Clay, Douglas and Yankton counties at low community spread.
