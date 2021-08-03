Turner Co. Rollovers Send Drivers Into Creeks

PARKER — Twice in three days, the Turner County Sheriff’s Department has responded to an accident involving an injured driver who rolled a vehicle and went into a creek.
A driver was hospitalized following a Tuesday rollover, but authorities learned a child was not part of the accident as first feared.
Early Tuesday morning, a Turner County deputy sheriff was dispatched to the area of 282nd St. and 460th Ave. for a single-vehicle rollover. The location is a gravel road south of Chancellor and north of Davis in rural Turner County.
Upon arrival, the deputy found the driver was traveling west on 282nd St. when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll into the nearby creek, according to the sheriff’s department.
The driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.
An unbuckled car seat was found at the scene, raising concerns a child was involved in the accident as the driver was found incoherent, according to the sheriff’s department. The deputy learned the driver and the possible children involved were from Sioux City.
The Sioux City Police Department later located the children with their family. The discovery confirmed the children were not part of the Turner County accident.
Others assisting with the Turner County accident were the Davis fire department, Lennox ambulance service and Viborg Towing.
The driver’s name isn’t being released at this time, and there are no charges against the driver at this time, the sheriff’s department said.
A second accident involved an intoxicated driver with a sober passenger.
Early Sunday morning, Turner County deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident near 283rd St. and 443rd Ave., according to the sheriff’s office. The site is located near Freeman in western Turner County.
The accident was reported as a non-injury incident, but later the driver stated his arm was in pain. An ambulance and the fire department from Freeman were dispatched.
When deputies arrived on scene, the vehicle had left the road and entered the ditch where it rolled into a creek.
Upon further investigation, the deputies learned the driver was previously at a party and had been drinking.
During the interview, the driver received a preliminary breath test (PBT) at .115% and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence (DUI).
In South Dakota, the legal limit for blood-alcohol content while driving is 0.08%.
The driver was transported to Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Health Services emergency room in Viborg. At that time, the deputies learned the driver fractured his arm.
A second PBT was conducted, and the results read .133% — nearly twice the legal limit.
The driver, Ethan Engel, has a DUI charge pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
Besides the driver, the vehicle included a passenger who did not sustain any injuries and was not under the influence.
In a news release, the Turner County sheriff’s office reminds drivers it is never allowable to drive under the influence of any substance. The consequences could mean the life of the driver, someone else or both.
