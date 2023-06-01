BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to announce the application period for the South Dakota Change Network program is open through June 15, 2023. This year-long learning experience supports South Dakotans who see opportunities to make the places they live and work more welcoming to all people.

South Dakota Change Network is a mix of online and in-person education led by a diverse team of experts. Through self-directed lessons, interactive exercises, discussion groups and three gatherings (two in-person and one online), participants will become stronger leaders in their organizations and communities. The skills and experience gained will assist participants in driving and maintaining positive change within the state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.