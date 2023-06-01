BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to announce the application period for the South Dakota Change Network program is open through June 15, 2023. This year-long learning experience supports South Dakotans who see opportunities to make the places they live and work more welcoming to all people.
South Dakota Change Network is a mix of online and in-person education led by a diverse team of experts. Through self-directed lessons, interactive exercises, discussion groups and three gatherings (two in-person and one online), participants will become stronger leaders in their organizations and communities. The skills and experience gained will assist participants in driving and maintaining positive change within the state.
“South Dakota Change Network is an opportunity for individuals to build on their visions for creating a thriving and more inclusive South Dakota,” said Kari O’Neill, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Program Manager. “No matter your background, profession, way of thinking, or point of view, if you are working toward positive change in your community, we encourage you to join us.”
Participation in South Dakota Change Network is free through funding by The Bush Foundation. The program is led by a partnership of SDSU Extension, NAS, 3E Productions, CommonSense Consulting@Work, and filmmaker Charles “Boots” Kennedye, who bring cross-sector insights, expertise and resources. The team works collaboratively to provide a supportive environment for participants as they try tools that promote thriving communities.
The program begins Sept. 16-18 in Sioux Falls and concludes in September 2024. Participants will have access to a small grant to assist a project they choose, which impacts their organization in positive and significant ways.
South Dakota Change Network is open to any South Dakotan over age 21. Individuals interested in this opportunity are encouraged to apply by June 15, and will be notified if chosen for an online interview.
