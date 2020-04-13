Incidents
• A report was received at 4:23 p.m. Friday of disorderly conduct on Cedar St. During a dispute over money, a male individual reportedly spit in another male’s face.
• A report was received at 6:05 p.m. Friday of a COVID-19 ordinance violation in Yankton.
• A report was received at 6:14 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Green St. Construction material was reportedly dumped in the street.
• A report was received at 4 p.m. Saturday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 9:34 p.m. Saturday of the theft of tools on Spruce St.
• A report was received at 2:10 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 8:53 a.m. Sunday of a protection order violation on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 2:20 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Maple St.
• A report was received at 7:05 p.m. Sunday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:13 p.m. Monday of a possible drug pick-up in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:38 p.m. Friday of an unknown person(s) shooting weapons off of Wildwood Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:39 p.m. Friday of theft off of West City Limits Road.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:05 p.m. Saturday of a potential COVID-19 ordinance violation at a business off of Highway 52. It was found that the business was in compliance.
