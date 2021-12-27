LAKE ANDES — A Chamberlain man faces three charges, including arson, in last week’s fire that destroyed a Lake Andes women’s center.
Donavon Savon Sully, 27, has been charged with one count each of first-degree arson, reckless burning or exploding and intentional damage to property.
The fire occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Dec. 20 at the Native American Women’s Health Education Resource Center (NAWHERC), located at 809 High St. in Lake Andes.
The resource center included the food pantry, cultural preservation programs and radio station KDKO-FM, along with policy work and administrative work, according to CEO Charon Asetoyer.
The center is working to get the radio station back on the air as soon as possible, Asetoyer told the Press & Dakotan. The women’s shelter and transitional housing for domestic violence victims are located blocks from the center and were not damaged by the fire, she said.
“We’re going to find a temporary location (for displaced programs) while we sort all this out,” she added.
Authorities allege Sully confessed to the crimes.
According to court documents, Charles Mix County Deputy Sheriff Damon Griffith responded at approximately 4:06 a.m. Dec. 20 to the women’s center for a structure fire. When he arrived, he saw the west side of the building engulfed in flames. He walked around the north side of the building and saw flames exiting through the roof.
The Lakes Andes-Ravinia fire department arrived a short time later and began extinguishing the fire, Griffith said.
“After approximately an hour, I spoke with Fire Chief Rod Bergin,” the deputy said. “Bergin stated the fire was suspicious, and he had contacted the State Fire Marshall to investigate. Bergin believed the fire was started intentionally.”
Later, Bergin contacted dispatch and requested a deputy back to the scene to speak with two juvenile females who had seen suspicious activity, Griffith said.
“I made contact with the juvenile females, and they both stated, while outside their house, a man walked by wearing all dark clothing with a dark ski mask,” the deputy said. “The man walked as if he was carrying something in his pants. The man was walking on High Street from west to east, toward the Resource Center. Neither juvenile female recognized the man.”
At approximately 6:30 a.m., Griffith was at the sheriff’s office when a man entered the office and asked to speak to a deputy.
“The male, identified as Donavon Savon Sully, stated that he had blacked out and when he ‘came to,’ he was holding a gas can and the leaves at his feet were on fire,” Griffith said. “Sully stated he threw the gas can and put the fire out and left the area. Sully stated he got dropped off at Gus Stop (convenience store in Lake Andes) from the (Fort Randall) casino and then got angry and blacked out.”
In the interview room, Griffith began going over details Sully had provided, and the deputy asked Sully if he remembered what happened while he was blacked out. Sully said he did not.
Griffith advised Sully he was going to contact his probation officer as Sully stated he was absconding (escaping or failing to turn himself into custody).
“When I stood to leave the interview room, Sully stated he was starting to remember what had happened while he was blacked out. I sat back down and allowed Sully to provide details of his night in Lake Andes,” the deputy said.
“Sully stated he went to a friend who would not answer the door, and he became angry. Sully walked to the Women’s Resource Center and sat at the back (west) door and smoked cigarettes. Sully stated, after some time, he took an old pair of Converse shoes, stuffed them with paper and lit them on fire. Sully stated he placed the shoes between the screen door and the storm door of the west entrance.”
Next, Sully left and walked south to the alley of Eighth Avenue between High and Lake streets, according to Griffith.
“There, Sully stated he started a fire in a trash can in hopes it would burn down a shed,” the deputy said. “Sully continued on to the swimming pool where he started his dictionary on fire inside an electrical box and next to a wooden post.”
From there, Sully started a leaf fire near a propane tank by a residence at High Street and Fifth Avenue. He next walked to Third Avenue and Church Street, stabbed a tire on a vehicle, flattening the tire.
Next, Sully went to a shed on the northwest corner of First Avenue and High Street and started a pile of leaves on fire. From there, he walked to the south, entered a garage area and stabbed a pickup tire, flattening it, at 58 High Street.
All of Sully’s information was verified by Chief Deputy Derik Rolston and Griffith, according to court documents. Griffith arrested Sully on the three charges, and the defendant was turned over to the custody of the Charles Mix County sheriff’s office jail staff.
Sully made his initial court appearance Dec. 21 at the Charles Mix County Courthouse in Lake Andes.
Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher set bond at $10,000, along with the standard First Circuit bond conditions. Lake Andes attorney Tim Whalen has been assigned as court-appointed counsel for the defendant.
Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton is prosecuting the case.
The arson charge, a Class 2 felony, carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The reckless burning charge, a Class 4 felony, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. The intentional property damage charge, a Class 6 felony, carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.
A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 4, according to court records.
Sully remains in the Charles Mix County Jail in Lake Andes.
