SRO Decals To Show Yankton Police, School District Bond

Yankton’s School Resource Officer (SRO) vehicles have always looked like every other Yankton Police Department (YPD) vehicle, but with a recent student-driven design contest, that’s all about to change.
When YPD decided that the SRO vehicles needed new decals, SROs Jeremy Olson and Skyler Russenberger decided to give students the chance to present their graphic design ideas.
Tuesday marked the deadline for students to submit designs, and by Wednesday, SROs had received 66 submissions, Olson told the Press & Dakotan.
“There’ve been other departments in the country that have different graphics or slightly different graphics to signify that they are a school resource officer and that they are at the schools,” Olson told the Press & Dakotan. “With us getting different cars from the police department, I thought it would be a good time for us to change the graphics.”
YPD is preparing a separate redesign for its other vehicles’ graphics as well, he said.
“I presented the idea to YPD Chief Jason Foote, and he agreed that it’d be a good thing to recognize that the school resource officers and school district work together, and it went from there,” Olson said.
Foote told the Press & Dakotan he saw Olson’s idea as a great collaboration between the schools, the students and law enforcement.
“School Resource Officers are part of the schools they serve,” he said. “They get to know kids and are forming relationships that can impact a student positively for the rest of their lives. This program is a good example of community policing which is often talked about in law enforcement.”
Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) promote the allocation of officers to specific areas so they become familiar with the people there, the issues facing them and can help problem solve. These assignments are generated through community partnerships with entities like schools, community groups, non-profits, service providers, among others, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
An announcement to Yankton Middle School and Yankton High School students said, “Help us show Yankton our Bucks and Gazelle pride,” explaining that the winner’s art would be displayed on the SRO vehicles for the whole community to appreciate.
“This (is an) opportunity for the kids to be involved in the community, to show their talents to the community and to get involved in and be a part of the community and the school itself,” Olson said.
The goal is that the contest as well as the decals will highlight the unique role of Yankton’s SROs, he said.
“Being police officers in the school, we’re not just here to talk to kids when things are not going as they should,” Olson said. “We’re here to be a part of their middle school and their high school education, to be another educator and another resource for them, in a different way than the usual science and math.”
Olson said the new look of the SRO vehicles will show that there is a relationship, a connection between the police and the school district made possible by the SRO Program.
“And, I believe, it’s been a great relationship,” he said.
Winners will be announced around the middle of February.
