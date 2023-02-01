SRO Decals To Show Yankton Police, School District Bond
Buy Now

Yankton’s School Resource Officers (SRO) Jeremy Olson (right) and Skyler Russenberger (left) are shown with one of the vehicles that will be getting new student-designed SRO decals that combine elements of the Yankton Police Department and the Yankton School District.

 Courtesy Photo

Yankton’s School Resource Officer (SRO) vehicles have always looked like every other Yankton Police Department (YPD) vehicle, but with a recent student-driven design contest, that’s all about to change.

When YPD decided that the SRO vehicles needed new decals, SROs Jeremy Olson and Skyler Russenberger decided to give students the chance to present their graphic design ideas.

