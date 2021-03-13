South Dakota reported 146 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths in Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The two new deaths raised the state toll to 1,909. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH’s online portal also reported that 33% of all South Dakotans ages 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination through state or federal programs, with 18.6% having completed the vaccination series.
Locally, Union County reported 11 new cases Saturday, its biggest one-day increase since Feb. 11.
Yankton County registered one new positive test and four new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 41.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+4) and Douglas (+1) counties in South Dakota and Dixon (+1) and Cedar (+1) counties in Nebraska.
Late Friday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (staff), which was unchanged from Thursday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services recorded 52 new infections and three new deaths, raising the state toll to 2,227.
