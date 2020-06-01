Incidents
• A report was received at 2:01 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Bradley St.
• A report was received at 6:55 p.m. Friday of a box being lit on fire close to a trailer in Yankton.
• A report was received at 8:34 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle break-in on Dakota St. Change was reportedly stolen from the vehicle.
• A report was received at 1:41 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Willow Lane.
• A report was received at 7:22 p.m. Saturday of vandalism to a car on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 8:09 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 11:48 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a Schwinn bicycle on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 3:55 p.m. Sunday of an assault on the Auld-Brokaw Trail.
• A report was received at 7:04 p.m. Sunday of vandalism to a vehicle on Whiting Dr.
• A report was received at 9:13 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Locust St.
• A report was received at 8:18 a.m. Monday of the theft of a lawn mower and a trailer from a business on E. 4th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:15 a.m. Saturday of vandalism to mailbox on Kaiser Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:41 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Main St. in Irene.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
