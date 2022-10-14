VERMILLION — The National Music Museum’s NMM Live! will feature the Aspen String Trio for a special concert presented in collaboration with Sioux City Tolerance Week this month. The performance will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the NMM’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Admission is free.

Celebrated for virtuosic performances offered with keen insight, masterful nuance, and good-natured humor, the Aspen String Trio is one of the rare professional string trios performing and touring today. In addition to the complete trios of Beethoven, Mozart, and Schubert, they offer lesser-known works, including those of profound beauty by composers tragically suppressed by the Nazi regime, like Hans Krasà, Gideon Klein and Mieczyław Weinberg.

