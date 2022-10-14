VERMILLION — The National Music Museum’s NMM Live! will feature the Aspen String Trio for a special concert presented in collaboration with Sioux City Tolerance Week this month. The performance will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the NMM’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Admission is free.
Celebrated for virtuosic performances offered with keen insight, masterful nuance, and good-natured humor, the Aspen String Trio is one of the rare professional string trios performing and touring today. In addition to the complete trios of Beethoven, Mozart, and Schubert, they offer lesser-known works, including those of profound beauty by composers tragically suppressed by the Nazi regime, like Hans Krasà, Gideon Klein and Mieczyław Weinberg.
Members of the trio include violinist David Perry, a former member of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra who now leads the Pro Arte Quartet, in residence at University of Wisconsin-Madison where he holds an endowed professorship. Perry is also concertmaster of the Chicago Philharmonic. Cellist Michael Mermagen is Associate Professor of Cello at UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance. Formerly Associate Professor of Cello and Chamber Music at The Catholic University of America, he has served as Chamber Symphony Principal Cellist of the Aspen Music Festival and School for more than 25 years. Violist Victoria Chiang is a member of the artist faculty of the Peabody Conservatory of Music; formerly on the faculty of The Juilliard School and the Hartt School of Music, she previously served on the board of the American Viola Society.
Also this month, the NMM’s community gamelan ensemble, Tatag, will perform at noon on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate the closing of the NMM’s special exhibition “Gamelan: A Way of Life.”
Formed shortly after the arrival of the NMM’s Kyai Rengga Manis Everist Gamelan, the NMM’s Tatag, exemplifies the characteristics of what the gamelan’s name means: strong will, strong determination, and showing compassion. Even after the gamelan exhibition closes on Oct. 22, Tatag will continue to rehearse and perform throughout the school year. If you are interested in joining the ensemble, please contact Deborah.Reeves@usd.edu.
NMM Live! will continue through the year with a series of Friday noon concerts, as well as extended Sunday afternoon performances. Below is the schedule for the coming months:
• Friday, Oct. 21 (noon) — Tatag Gamelan, Vermillion’s campus-community ensemble
• Sunday, Oct. 30 (2 p.m.) — Aspen String Trio, music by Holocaust-era Jewish composers
• Friday, Nov. 18 (noon) — Quintessential Winds Quintet, including NMM’s Dr. Deborah Check Reeves
• Friday, Dec. 9 (noon) — USD Faculty Brass Quintet, holiday concert
NMM Live! is brought to you, in part, by the USD Student Government Association, and by the South Dakota Arts Council. SDAC support is provided with funds from the state of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts. More information can be found on our Facebook page, or online at nmmusd.org.
