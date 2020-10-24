Yankton County reported a record 33 new COVID-19 cases in Saturday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, the state added 939 new infections (852 confirmed, 87 probable) and 10 new deaths.
Saturday marked the fifth straight day Yankton County has seen double-digit rises in new cases and the third day in a row that the number has exceeded 20. The county has recorded 308 new cases this month, a 68% increase overall.
Turner (12 new cases) and Charles Mix (10) counties also reported double-digit increases in infections Saturday.
South Dakota’s 10 new deaths pushed the state toll to 366. The state has recorded 143 deaths in October.
Deaths were reported Saturday in Jerauld (4), Minnehaha (3), Lincoln, Meade and Todd counties.
The state’s number of active cases also crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time, climbing to 10,218.
Here are area summaries from area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 8 new cases (493 overall), 2 new hospitalizations (18), 5 new recoveries (147), 345 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 10 new cases (360), 4 new hospitalizations (59), 3 new recoveries (251), 109 active cases;
• Clay County — 6 new cases (757), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 8 new recoveries (617), 132 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (157), 1 new hospitalization (25), 2 new recoveries (109), 44 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 3 new cases (210), 0 new hospitalizations (20), 2 new recoveries (142), 66 active cases;
• Turner County — 12 new cases (436), 1 new hospitalization (25), 6 new recoveries (247), 180 active cases;
• Union County — 5 new cases (708), 0 new hospitalizations (42), 11 new recoveries (530), 167 active cases;
• Yankton County — 33 new cases (739), 1 new hospitalization (27), 9 new recoveries (491), 243 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday reported five new infections in both Cedar (138 overall) and Dixon (157) counties, and three new cases in Knox County (252).
The South Dakota Department of Corrections website reported a total of 311 positive tests (297 inmates, 14 staff) at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield as of Friday. There were eight recoveries.
According to the U.S. Department of Prisons website Saturday, the Yankton Federal Prison Camp has so far reported four positive tests (all staff) and one recovery.
South Dakota statistics posted on the DOH portal included:
• Total Cases — 38,141 (+939);
• Active Cases — 10,218 (+356);
• Recoveries — 27,557 (+147);
• Hospitalizations — 2,378 ever hospitalized (+42); 356 currently hospitalized (+7);
• Testing — 5,365 new tests processed; 2,678 new individuals tested.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported its second-biggest day of new tests late Friday with 1,225 new infections, according to the DHHS website.
There were four new deaths, raising the state toll to 591.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 62,510 (+1,225);
• Active Cases — 20,911 (+707);
• Recoveries — 41,008 (+514);
• Hospitalizations — 2,817 ever hospitalized (+34); 426 currently hospitalized (+37);
• Testing — 15,611 new tests processed; 4,954 new individuals tested.
