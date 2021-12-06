Gathering Grounds Coffee House, in conjunction with Discovery Church, will offer holiday gift wrapping free of charge to the community on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Dec. 18 from 9 a.m.-noon.
You are invited to enjoy coffee, hot chocolate, cappuccino and a Christmas treat, also gifts to you, while you wait for helpers to wrap your gifts. You are asked to provide your own boxes; the staff will provide the wrapping paper, bows and labor.
Gathering Grounds is located at 205 W. Third Street, Yankton. All free-will donations for the gift wrapping will be donated to Yankton’s Pathways Shelter for the Homeless.
