CASES DISPOSED: NOV. 27-DEC. 3
Ramer Araujored, Channelview, Texas; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Mark Allen Hunsucker, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jack Michael Dailey, 2405 W. City Limits Rd., Apt. 107, Yankton; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Nathan Allen Murphree, 904 Pearl St. #3, Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior – crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Cracked or broken glass prohibited; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Kelly John Clarkson, 1003 Memory Lane, Apt. B4, Yankton; Possession of controlled substance in Schedule I or II; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years and 3 months suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Nicholas Allan Johnson, Tea; Resisting arrest; $496.50; Sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended and 3 days of credit; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Nathan Clercx, 118 Jerry St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Berndt Spencer, Avon; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Alec Edward Lyons, 1402 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,146.50; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Cameo Williamson, 2800 Broadway Ave., Lot 14, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Lorena Guzman, Sioux City, Iowa; Right-turning vehicle required to keep right; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under the influence – 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under the influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Buck Noyer, 2200 Douglas Ave., #63, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $521.50; Jail sentence of 90 days with 82 days suspended and 8 days of credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – choking; Dismissal – reduction; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – choking; Recharged by indictment.
Jeremy Christopher Smithers, 710 Eagle Drive, Yankton; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; $774.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession of two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment.
Tristin Gunderson, 1300 W. 8th St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Travis Dean Hawkinson, 1101 Picotte St., Yankton; Failure to yield right of way; $132.50.
Sandra Wiedenfeld, 606 W. Riverside Dr., Apt. A, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Mickey Allan Denato, Freeman; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $2,326.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by complaint.
Myron Fineran, 1313 W. 30th St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Driving under the influence – 3rd offense; $666.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under the influence – 3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Erika Jo Thelen, Utica; Illegal dumping second degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal dumping second degree; Recharged by information.
Jeffrey Clay Bormann, Canistota; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
Michael C. Kracht, Center, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Thomas Ryan Massman, Tabor; Careless driving; $132.50.
Kendra Horsely, Lawton, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Joseph Paul Bryan, 405 Pine St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Mickey Denato, Freeman; Forgery; $2,850.30; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 15 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Recharged by information; Possession of forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor.
David L. Edwards, Bloomfield, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Emma Delia Gonzales De Padron, 1106 Picotte St., Yankton; Right-turning vehicle required to keep right; $132.50.
Lezlee L. Herdina, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Waunita Louise Denney, 801 Mulberry St., Yankton; Passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts; $25; Passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts; $25.
Stacey Nickels, 900 Karen Drive, Yankton; Compulsory school attendance; $78.50; Sentence of 10 days suspended.
Angel Lee Million, 2800 Broadway Ave., Lot 28, Yankton; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; $378.50; Jail sentence of 15 days suspended.
William High Hawk, 1110 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Petty theft – 1st degree – more than $400; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Petty theft – 1st degree – more than $400; Recharged by information.
Michael Leonard Ransom, Sioux Falls; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Tristin Evan Talor Coulson, 416 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Certain operators required to wear seat belts; $25.
Shayla Helen Sorensen, Vermillion; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Reese C. Anderson, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Speeding on other roadways; $91.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Reese Anderson, Sioux Falls; Disorderly conduct; $200; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Jenny Rose Brown, 2916 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Driving under influence – 4th offense; $1,266.50; License revoked for 2 years; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 58 days of credit; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Driving under the influence – 4th offense; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Recharged by complaint.
Madison Mae Townsend, Madison; Seat belt violation; $25.
Guillermo Perez Galera, Columbus, Neb.; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Gloria Cantu, 906 E. 13th St. #17, Yankton; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Creighton Cockerham, Sioux Falls; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Jack Allen Walters, Centerville; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Lainie Anne Keller, 30699 U.S. Hwy 81, Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Bruce Peitz, Fordyce, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
