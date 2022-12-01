Laurel Suspect Bound Over

Jason Jones

 Courtesy Photo

HARTINGTON, Neb. – A Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with an August quadruple murder has been bound over to district court for an arraignment next month.

On Monday, Jason Jones filed a motion in Cedar County Court waiving his right to a preliminary hearing. He is charged with killing four Laurel residents in separate Aug. 4 incidents at two houses and then setting the homes on fire.

