Laurel Suspect Bound Over

HARTINGTON, Neb. – A Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with an August quadruple murder has been bound over to district court for an arraignment next month.
On Monday, Jason Jones filed a motion in Cedar County Court waiving his right to a preliminary hearing. He is charged with killing four Laurel residents in separate Aug. 4 incidents at two houses and then setting the homes on fire.
Jones was originally scheduled for a Dec. 7 preliminary hearing. Now, Cedar County Court Judge Douglas Luebe has bound him over to Cedar County District court and scheduled a Jan. 23 arraignment in Hartington.
Jones allegedly first shot neighbor Michele Ebeling, 53, in her home across the street from him before setting it on fire. A short time later, he allegedly shot Gene Twiford, 86, and Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55, in their home about three blocks away before setting it on fire.
Authorities have released no motive for the shootings, although court records indicate burglary may have been part of the break-in at the Twiford home. Also, authorities have not indicated whether they are pursuing any other suspects.
Jones faces four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of the use of a firearm to commit a felony. The murder charges carry a sentence of either the death penalty or life imprisonment.
In Nebraska, felony cases originate in county court. The defendant is entitled to a preliminary hearing, which determines if sufficient evidence exists to show whether a crime was committed and if the accused may have committed the crime. If probable cause is found, the case is bound over to magistrate court.
In the court records, Jones indicated his lawyers had advised him of his rights, including the scheduled preliminary hearing.
“My attorney has also advised me of the possible penalties for the violation with which I am charged, and the possibility I will be required to make restitutions for damages, if appropriate,” the defendant said.
Furthermore, Jones’ attorney will notify him of all appearance dates in the matter.
“I understand I must appear in the District Court of Cedar County, located in Hartington, Nebraska, for arraignment on the date to be set by the court,” Jones added in court records.
Luebe accepted Jones’ motion and set the arraignment, with District Judge Bryan Meismer presiding. At that time, Jones will enter his pleas on the charges.
The prosecution consists of Corey O’Brien and Sandra Allen with the Nebraska Attorney General’s office and Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney. Defense attorneys Todd Lancaster and Matt McDonald are affiliated with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy in Lincoln.
Jones was made his first Cedar County Court appearance last month by video conference, as he was housed at the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
During the hearing, Matney asked the court to revoke Jones’ bond, which had been set at $5 million.
Luebe agreed to a prosecution request that Jones’ bond be revoked. The judge said the defendant represents a flight risk and a danger to others and himself.
Luebe noted the prospect of the death penalty as a major consideration in revoking bond.
“If (the defendant) post bond, there is concern he will flee the jurisdiction,” the judge said. “There is a high likelihood he is tempted to flee given the nature of the offenses.”
Under Nebraska state statute, no bond is appropriate given the circumstances, the judge said.
Luebe pointed to another reason for revoking bond.
“There is additional evidence that Mr. Jones is not only a danger to others but also to himself,” the judge said. “Perhaps, he sought to do self-harm to himself as part of the (alleged) offenses.”
The August deaths stunned Laurel, a community of 1,000 residents. The investigation involved various law enforcement agencies, including the Nebraska State Patrol, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and Laurel Police Department.
Authorities found evidence at the scenes that allegedly linked Jones to the deaths.
Investigators then concluded that Jones was inside his home at 206 Elm Street in Laurel. The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team was activated, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Jones. Following repeated attempt to have Jones exit the house voluntarily, the SWAT Team made entry into the home and located Jones in a bedroom with severe burns.
Jones was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, where he had received treatment for weeks. After recovering from his burns, he was then arrested and taken to jail.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office used private security to maintain watch over Jones during his hospital stay, Sheriff Larry Koranda told the Press & Dakotan.
Authorities haven’t indicated whether Jones will appear in person at next month’s district court arraignment.
———
This is a developing story. For more information, follow the Press & Dakotan online, on social media and in print.
