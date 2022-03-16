Former Wagner Police Chief Sentenced On DUI Charge

ARMOUR — A former Wagner police chief, who has since left law enforcement, has received a suspended imposition of sentence on a drunk-driving charge.
Tim Simonsen, 53, was arrested near Armour in January and appeared this week for a hearing at the Douglas County Courthouse. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-offense driving under the influence (DUI).
Simonsen was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Jan. 22 following an accident at the intersection of 396th Avenue and 277th Street north of Armour. The ticket issued at the time listed his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) as 0.128%, while the state health lab later found a BAC of 0.137%.
The legal limit in South Dakota is 0.08%.
The DUI charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor, carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment and a $2,000 fine.
As part of a plea deal, the prosecution dropped one count of careless driving, a Class 2 misdemeanor, and one count of failure to use a seatbelt, a petty offense.
The careless driving charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 days’ imprisonment and a $500 fine. The seat belt violation carries a $25 fine.
At this week’s sentencing, Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen ordered Simonsen to pay $1,236.50 in fines and court costs, obey all laws for 360 days, follow court conditions, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and show proof of completing a DUI course by April 30.
Simonsen has served three decades in law enforcement, according to a career listing. An Armour resident, he first served with the Armour police department from 1992-2004. He then served with the Douglas County sheriff’s department, including the role of sheriff, from 2004-2010 and most recently as Wagner police chief since 2010.
After his January accident and arrest, the Wagner City Council demoted him to police officer. He remained with the department but retired from law enforcement earlier this month.
According to his wife’s Facebook post, Simonsen served March 8 as his last day as a full-time police officer. He now works as shop manager at Agland Co-op in Armour.
In court records, South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Samantha Pulse provided a narrative of arriving on Simonsen’s accident scene.
She was dispatched around 11 p.m. Jan. 21 to 396th Avenue just south of SD Highway 44 in Douglas County for a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was injured but conscious and talking.
Trooper Blake Richters arrived on the scene and informed Pulse that the crash occurred by a bridge on 396th Avenue just south of Highway 44. The car involved in the accident was located in the east ditch facing north. The vehicle, which had been traveling south, hit a delineator post before having the passenger side tires drive up the bridge rail.
The vehicle rolled at least once across the road and into the east ditch. The vehicle came to a final rest on its wheels facing north. The driver, identified as Simonsen, was transported by the Douglas County Ambulance to the Douglas County Memorial Hospital in Armour.
In her report, Pulse said she spoke with Simonsen about the crash, but he couldn’t remember much about it. He said he was coming home from a birthday party in Parkston and had three or four beers. He was not wearing his seatbelt and was going 55-65 miles per hour (mph).
Pulse administered the Standardized Field Sobriety Test on him. He failed to touch the tip of her pen, instead touching the side. In addition, he lacked smooth pursuit in both eyes.
The trooper arrested Simonsen, who was issued a citation for first-offense DUI, careless driving and a seatbelt violation.
Douglas County Deputy Sheriff Dustin Palmquist arrived at the hospital, and Simonsen was released to Palmquist for the completion of bond paperwork.
Simonsen’s first court appearance on the charges was rescheduled twice after two officials recused, or removed, themselves from the case because of conflicts.
Judge Bruce Anderson of Wagner was assigned Simonsen’s case and filed a Jan. 24 motion and notice of voluntary recusal. Presiding Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering granted Anderson’s request, ordering Sorensen to act in Anderson’s place.
In addition, Douglas County State’s Attorney Craig Parkhurst applied Jan. 25 for an order appointing a state’s attorney pro-tem. Besides serving as Douglas County state’s attorney, Parkhurst also serves as Charles Mix County deputy state’s attorney, whose jurisdiction includes Wagner.
Aurora County State’s Attorney Rachel Mairose of Plankinton was appointed in Parkhurst’s place for the proceedings.
