On the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 cases being reported in the state, South Dakota reported 210 new infections and three new deaths in the daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
South Dakota reported its first COVID-19 positive tests and its first death on March 10, 2020. The state has recorded 113,962, and the three new deaths raised the pandemic toll to 1,904. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The state also reached a testing milestone by seeing its 1 millionth COVID-19 test processed. With 4,385 new tests reported, the overall number rose to 1,002,366.
Also Wednesday, the DOH announced the remainder of those in vaccination priority group D — which includes teachers, childcare workers, college staff, college students living in dormitories and funeral workers — are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine through Phase I vaccinators.
“Given South Dakota’s strong position on vaccination efforts and the increased points of access for vaccine distribution and administration, we are happy to fully open up Phase D starting today,” Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health, said in a press release. “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a significant step in getting back to normal, and I encourage those eligible to schedule their vaccination today.”
To date, approximately 30% of South Dakotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 16% completing the regimen. According to the DOH, the vaccination breakdown for South Dakota is:
• Pfizer/one dose — 36,490;
• Pfizer/complete series — 49,476;
• Moderna/one dose — 42,199;
• Moderna/complete series — 44670;
• Johnson & Johnson (one-dose regimen) — 773.
Meanwhile, Yankton County recorded three new cases and six new recoveries Wednesday, lowering the number of active cases to 39. Two new hospitalizations were reported.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+2), Clay (+4), Turner (+3) and Union (+5) counties in South Dakota and Cedar County (+1) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal reported six active cases (all students) Wednesday, down one from Tuesday. There were 12 people in quarantine/isolation (-1), none of which were on campus (no change).
Late Tuesday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases. MMU last reported an active case on Feb. 22.
Here are other South Dakota statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 113,962 (+210: 172 confirmed, 38 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,114 (+17);
• Recoveries — 109,944 (+189);
• Hospitalizations — 6,736 ever hospitalized (+11); 73 currently hospitalized (+2);
• Testing — 4,385 new tests processed; 966 new individuals tested (429,839 total individuals);
• 14-Day Positivity Rate — 7.8% (0 change);
• Vaccinations — 267,743 total vaccinations (+5,493); 173,596 individuals vaccinated (+3,388).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recorded 316 new cases and seven new deaths. The state death toll rose to 2,120.
Other statistics from the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 203,587 (+316);
• Active Cases — 43,745 (+208);
• Recoveries — 157,722 (+93);
• Hospitalizations — 6,246 ever hospitalized (+4); 131 currently hospitalized (-4);
• Testing — 10,954 new tests processed; 1,427 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 552,397 (+12,026).
The DHHS’s online portal reported that 12.6% of Nebraskans ages 16 and older have completed their dose regimens.
———
South Dakotans wishing to find out how to make an appointment to receive a vaccination can find that information at https://covid.sd.gov/vaccine/default.aspx. In the Yankton area, you can also call 1-877-At-Avera (282-8372).
In Nebraska, those wishing to register for a vaccination can sign up online at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/.
