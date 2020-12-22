Kitchen Update Set For Boys & Girls Club

Plans for a commercial kitchen are on the menu at Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club.
In conjunction with the Huether Family Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club will be upgrading its current kitchen to a licensed commercial kitchen for traditional club activities, Nicole Biever, chief development officer for the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains, told the Press & Dakotan.
“Some of our appliances are aging and, really, the appliances we have are not intended for the kind of heavy use we have here at the club,” she said. “We are ready for an upgrade and the Huether Family Foundation has graciously offered to support this upgrade at the club.”
Appliances set for replacement include the sink, refrigerator-freezer, oven-cooktop and dishwasher. New items will have to meet the club’s expanding need of 3,000 meals and 40,000 snacks per year. The upgrade cost is estimated at $17,000 and completion is tentatively set for March, Biever said.
“I think all of us that were part of this from the beginning probably would never have realized the need we would have moving forward for meals for kids and the number of meals being served,” Yankton School District Superintendent Wayne Kindle, who worked with the Huether family on this project, told the Press & Dakotan. “This gift will really provide that opportunity for the club to do even more.”
If anything, the pandemic has shown the community that food insecurity is a big problem, which the club is working hard to address, Biever said.
“We know that there are kids who, without the opportunities they get the Boys & Girls Club, would go hungry after school or on those days off of school,” she said. “We are working with the Huether family to address that need so that we can commit to those healthy lifestyles — so we can teach those kids, ‘Here’s how you portion your food. Here’s how you cook your food. Here’s how you can take something that you’ve purchased locally, and you can cook it and have a really healthy fresh meal.’”
Both Kindle and Biever encouraged the community to participate in the change with donations of food for the club’s youth and programs.
The club’s elementary director, Renee Roemer, noted how efforts to feed club members have evolved since it opened in 2016.
“We have really tried to transition from buying items in bulk to shopping local and healthier,” Roemer said. “There are challenges with that, like the financial cost of running the dishwasher between snack and supper, and not having enough time to get everything clean.”
The current residential-style dishwasher requires a great deal more time to clean dishes than a commercial one would and the oven takes 90 minutes to preheat to 350°, she said.
“We’re fortunate to have a new Healthy Lifestyles lead youth development specialist who goes shopping two or three times a week to ensure that we’re getting fresh food,” Roemer said. “We are able to teach the kids what is healthy, what is a proper portion, what different food groups do to your body and how much of each you need.”
Ideas for ways to utilize the commercial kitchen will likely begin to flow once it is up and running, Biever said.
“This facility was meant to be something that can support a very large number of kids and grow,” she said. “We’re ready for that growth, and this opportunity from the Huether Family Foundation, lets us grow along with our community.”
