For Some Students, Distance Learning Is Attractive Option

Both in-person and online learning have their place during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to one Yankton High School (YHS) senior.
Since last spring, school districts across the country have found themselves delivering educational content via the Internet. The process and materials were developed quickly in response to ongoing school closures and response to the final results was mixed.
“I enjoyed online learning, especially at the end of the year last year,” YHS senior Lauren Gillis, who works as a proofreader at the Press & Dakotan, told the paper. “But, I was missing all of the people that I didn’t get to see when I was online learning the past year,”
The lack of socialization was a concern for both educators and families during the COVID-19 shutdown, as was learning loss due to limited access to teachers and class discussion.
To address these issues, the Yankton School District (YSD) adopted a flexible plan in response to the ongoing COVID-19 threat. This year, YSD has beefed up its online learning plan to allow students in quarantine or isolation to continue learning. The school district is also offering families the option of choosing this e-learning exclusively for the school year.
Though the district COVID plan allows students to switch back and forth, a survey of YSD families last spring showed that the majority of respondents wanted students learning in person. Administrators agree.
“The best option is for students to be face to face to get their instruction,” Yankton Middle School Principal Todd Dvoracek told the Press & Dakotan. “The staff at YSD has done a nice job of making it possible for the remote learners, and if you legitimately have a reason to remote learn, then it is a nice option. If not, students should be in school.”
“Students thrive in the classroom with face-to-face instruction from their teachers,” YHS Principal Jennifer Johnke added. “While our teachers have worked diligently to provide remote learning opportunities, there is no replacement for in-class instruction.”
YSD opened its doors for in-school learning two weeks ago, and has kept them open with two cases of COVID reported so far.
According to school officials, about 8% of YHS and YMS students are e-learning.
“We have about 5% of our students that are choosing distance learning for a variety of reasons,” Beadle Elementary School Principal Carey Mitzel said. “Some may have students with health concerns or caregivers with health concerns; others wanted to begin with this option because they had concerns with the COVID numbers in our community.”
Gillis, who said she tends to get colds throughout the winter, found herself in isolation recently after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. She subsequently decided to switch to online instruction.
The new online learning system was streamlined and easy to use, she said.
“You go to Google Classroom and you have everything you need right there,” Gillis said. “You have the lesson plans, you have all the assignments. I looked at the pre-recorded lectures and I got the homework done.”
While in isolation, Gillis was required to stay out of school for 10 days or test negative.
“It was completely reasonable,” she said. “It was to the point where I was concerned that I could have had COVID — and I had the symptoms — and I didn’t want that to spread to any of my friends or to any of the staff, because that would make the situation 10 times worse.”
After several days and a negative COVID test result, Gillis returned to school, finding that there were added assignments she had to catch up on and some that she had completed were taken out of the lesson plan. With her recurring colds, Gillis believed this transition was likely something she would have to repeat throughout the year.
“The transition back into school after being out for so long was the roughest part,” she said. “It would have been easier if I had stayed online because I’m going to be in and out, because I get sick so often.”
Staying home gives Gillis some consistency in learning, but also could reduce her exposure to sickness over the winter.
After a couple of weeks back in school, Gillis opted to finish the year online. Now, when she actually has to go into school, Gillis wears a mask and has limited contact with the rest of the students.
“The guidance office is really accommodating for anyone who has special circumstances, or has some classes that they really need to attend, like chemistry,” she said. “I can still come back for the class periods that I would need to be in school for. In orchestra, the teacher can let me in the back door where I don’t have to interact with students. I can go in and play my cello, and it’s a lot less exposure to a lot fewer kids.”
As satisfied as she is with the option of online learning, it’s not for everyone, she said.
“I feel like online learning is generally safer,” Gillis said. “But, if you’re a person who learns better in a classroom, then you should be in the learning environment that works best for you and for your health.”
