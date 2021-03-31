VERMILLION — Five candidates, including incumbent Kelsey Collier-Wise, are seeking election to the office of mayor of Vermillion in the upcoming June 8 city election.
Other candidates are Ryun Fischbach, Tammy Seney Baisden, Ryan S. Church and Aaron Kerkhove.
These candidates are seeking a one-year term as mayor, finishing out the term of Mayor Jack Powell who died April 20, 2020.
The term of Central Ward Councilperson Lindsey Jennewein also will be ending later this year and she filed nominating petitions to seek re-election. No other individual is seeking her position in the Central Ward, so she will begin a new three-year term in July and her name won’t appear on the June ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.