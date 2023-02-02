The Discovery Group of the South Dakota Sierra Club will resume its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Round Table Room at the Opsahl-Kostel Building, 601 W. 21st St., entering from the back door on the southeast side.
Cheri Loest will make a presentation on the abundance of native plants in the hills around her home northeast of Utica and also on the efforts she and her husband, Greg, have made to protect the waterways running through the property.
