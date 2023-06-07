Alissa Stephens

Mount Marty University (MMU) has selected Rapid City native Alissa Stephens as the Mother Jerome Schmitt Presidential Scholar for the 2023-2024 academic year.

“I am excited and honored to be this year’s recipient of the Mother Jerome Schmitt scholarship,” Stephens said. “I have absolutely loved the past three years I have spent at Mount Marty, and I have truly made this place my home.”

