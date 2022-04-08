CASES DISPOSED: MARCH 27-APRIL 1, 2022
Colton Dean Richards, Brookings; Overweight on axle; $2,380.
Keigan Eric Scott, 2405 West City Limits Rd., Yankton; Fail to report accident to police officer; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Levi Alan Lamotte, Homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended and 5 days credit.
Keenan Talton, Colome; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Braven David Boska, Tyndall; Overweight on axle; $282.50.
Joey Michael Mannion, Omaha, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Clifford Burdette, Mission; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jamie Josephine Tellus, 906 East 15th Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probably Cause).
Teala Claudio, 119 Walnut Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Akbal Mohammed Yusuf, 1210 Broadway Inn #24, Yankton; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Kevin Lyndon Miley, Alpharetta, Ga.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Terence Wesley Buchanan, Great Falls, Mont.; Overweight on axle; $243.50.
Reyna Lynn Hernandez, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Eric Wolhoy, 213 E. 7th St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $616.50; Jail sentence of 40 days; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Kurt C. Hand, 309 Linn St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by complaint; Aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Christopher Michael Jaton, 416 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; recharged by information.
Lloyd Harvey Vanburen, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
Chelsah Maree Cain, Freeman; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Krista Dewit, 2611 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Matthew R. Fischer, Niobrara, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Eric Reed, 107 Creekside Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jaden Nicole Beltz, 3019 Mary St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Lattrel Terkildsen, 3204 Haley Street, Yankton; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Austin James Kniffen, 2900 Douglas Ave. 207, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Lucille M. Youngberg, 912 Mulberry St., Yankton; Reckless driving; $440.50; Jail sentence of 60 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Sara Jensen, 1021 Walnut St., Apt. A5, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Abigail Alberts, Sioux Falls; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Severn Lee Ashes, 417 Maple St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jason A. Reck, 605 E. 18th Street, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Michelle Lee, Volin; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Sorjalin Reyes, 1803 John Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Machenzie Pollard, 802 E. 13th St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $302.85; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jayce Gustafson, Volin; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jeffery L. Gokie, Columbus, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Connie Somsen, 2317 Valley Rd., Yankton; Pet violations-animal at large dog/cat; $114..
Mitchell Alexander Lansdowne, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
Justin L. Heine, 1209 Lexie Ln., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Dylan Ray Golden, Springfield; Seat belt violation; $25.
Nicholas Lashawn Booker, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Joseph Lauvence Delvaux, 30963 433rd Avenue, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Riley McManus, 907 West 8th St., Yankton; Careless driving; $126.50.
Kargo J. Feimer, 43118 Hwy 52, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Lattrel Lee Terkildsen, 3204 Haley Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Alvena Cook, 43386 310th Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $616.50; Jail sentence of 2 days; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Calsie Lee Donker, White Lake; Seat belt violation; $25.
Reagan Praeuner, Battle Creek, Neb.; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50.
Logan Earl Winckler, Olivet; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Kurt Hand, 309 Linn St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Chris L. Ziegenbein, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Thomas John Snowe, 2200 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50.
