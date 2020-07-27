COVID-19 Update July 27: Union County Reports 3 New Cases, 7 Hospitalizations

At a media briefing Monday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton announced three new cases of the novel coronavirus in Union County. Since Sunday, Union County has also reported three new recoveries for a total of 25 active cases, as well as seven additional hospitalizations.
Locally, no other counties reported new cases.
Other South Dakota counties experiencing new cases include: Beadle (1), Deuel (1), Hanson (1), Kingsbury (1), Lake (1), Lawrence (1), Lincoln (8), Mead (2), Mellette (2), Minnehaha (18), Oglala Lakota (2) and Pennington (8).
At Monday’s media briefing, Clayton also reported that the state had recorded 49 new cases of the virus, five new hospitalizations and 40 new recoveries. No new deaths were reported, and 707 new tests were performed.
Beginning Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health (SD DOH) implemented a new way to track COVID-19 negative test results by tracking the number of people tested rather than the number of tests given. Some individuals who test negative are tested more than once, Clayton said.
He noted the adjustment saying that that the number of negative test overall had changed from 98,531 negative tests reported Sunday to 98,333 individuals testing negative for the virus Monday.
To date, South Dakota has performed 132,613 tests total on 106,827 unique persons, Clayton said, 8,444 individuals have tested positive and 98,383 have tested negative.
As of Monday, the state has had 8,444 individuals test positive for COVID-19 with 7,404 individuals having recovered from the virus. There are currently 917 active cases, 47 individuals hospitalized for the virus and 123 people have died.
Clayton also gave updates on two clusters of cases at Monday’s briefing. At the Avantara Saint Cloud nursing home 39 out of 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff have recovered. Over the weekend a new cluster was identified at Camp Judson in Keystone, South Dakota. So far, Clayton said there are less than 10 confirmed cases at the camp, mostly among campers.
The South Dakota DOH is continuing its contact investigation of individuals at that camp.
Also at Monday’s briefing, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon asked that residents remain alert regarding a new COVID-related scam. Individuals are receiving calls from people posing as SD DOH contact tracers asking for credit card numbers. The SD DOH will never ask for credit card numbers, she said.
Meanwhile in Nebraska, 223 news cases of COVID-19 were reported late Sunday bringing the state total to 24,618. An additional 3,365 tests were performed for a total of 259,105 total tests.
No new deaths were reported, with the state toll remaining at 316
Locally, Cedar and Knox counties did not report new cases. Dixon County has recorded 4 new cases in the last 14 days, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website.
