The Huether Family Aquatics Center site is on the verge of taking the shape of something that looks more like a water park than a collection of dirt piles, heaps of construction material, footings and exposed rebar.
Public Works Director Adam Haberman told the Press & Dakotan that contractors have been hard at work as spring transitioned into summer.
“They got the footings and the floor poured for the bathhouse and concession area, as well as the mechanical building,” Haberman said. “The walls are starting to go up on the bathhouse and concession area. They’ve also got the footings poured for the slides and they have the floor poured for the lazy river.”
He said recent work has also been largely underground.
“It took a lot of piping and excavation work to get to this point because there is a ton of piping associated with these pools,” he said. “If it looked like things were at a standstill, that’s probably because there was a lot of pipe work going on before they could start pouring some of these floors.”
Haberman said that excavation has also started for the competition pool, which will be 12-14 feet at its deepest.
“It’s a pretty deep hole that they’re working with and excavating out,” he said.
He added that setbacks have been few and far between, largely limited to a change in excavation depth on a part of the project.
“When they were excavating for the mechanical building, we had to excavate a little deeper just because of the type of soil material we ran into,” he said. “It isn’t a big issue. We just have to make some adjustments to our base material that we put back in there.”
As the project continues to move along, Haberman said it will be easier to judge whether the project is on schedule in the coming months.
“I would say they’re close to being on schedule,” he said. “Obviously, the weather impacts that and adjustments in the construction processes along the way, but I think they’re pretty close to their schedule yet at this point. We’ll know more as we get into later summer exactly where they’re at on the schedule.”
Much of the current work is concentrated on the lazy river and the zero-depth entry pool at.
Over the next month or two, Haberman said that some of the more recognizable features will start to become visible.
“The buildings will start going up,” he said. “More of the pool areas will be constructed, poured and formed up.”
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan she’s happy with how the project is progressing.
“They’ve done a lot of great work,” Leon said. “Of course, they’ve had a lot of great working days. I’ve been really pleased with the contractors and how it’s coming together.”
She added that she’s still hopeful for an on-time opening.
“Hopefully, this time next summer, we’re in full swing and hearing and seeing a lot of people having fun outside,” she said.
The Huether Family Aquatics Center is slated for completion before the beginning of the summer 2021 swimming season.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.