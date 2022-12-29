100 Years Ago
Saturday, December 30, 1922
• Notable progress has been made by the city of Yankton in the year just closing. Of outstanding importance, of course, has been the progress made on the Meridian Highway bridge which is to span the Missouri river here, the largest project ever undertaken by Yankton and the largest one under way in the state.
• Complaints are made to the Park Board that some of the larger boys at the new skating pond are using profane language on the ice and are bullying smaller children. The board asks that parents caution their children or the privilege of skating will have to be denied them.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 30, 1947
• Local business men in Springfield report a fine run of holiday trade, in several cases exceeding the total volume of last year which was an all-time high. All firms report that merchandise was more available this year than any time since the war started, giving evidence that production is starting to run back to normal keel again.
• Yankton’s city auditorium is gaily decorated with colorful streamers and balloons awaiting Wednesday night’s Carnival dance, sponsored by the Yankton volunteer fire department, which for many years has been Yankton’s traditional way of seeing the New Year in. The city firemen got together Sunday to decorate the auditorium for the big dance, and streamers of all colors have been arranged to give the hall a festive appearance.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, December 30, 1972
• With thunder and lightning as demonic assistants, a heavy winter snow was ushering out the old year this weekend. The ground is already covered with four inches of snow and the promise was for accumulations of 4-8 inches this weekend.
• What was supposed to be one of the better basketball games in South Dakota High School cage action last turned the other cheek when the Yankton Bucks trimmed Pierre in a scrappy Eastern South Dakota Conference contest, 71-47. The Yankton triumph keeps them in stride with the only other undefeated class A team in the state, Sioux Falls Washington.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 30, 1997
• The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Service are investigating a number of reported cases of mail tampering in the Yankton area this week. Cases have been reported from residences in Riverside Acres and the areas north of Lewis and Clark Lake. While there have been no confirmed cases of missing mail, many people reported having mail moved from one box to another and a number of packages and letters had been opened.
• A state agency has awarded the City of Yankton slightly more than $7.3 million to fund planned renovations to the city’s wastewater treatment facility. Earlier this month the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) awarded the city a $200,000 grant, about half of the city’s original request.
