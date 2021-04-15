PIERRE — South Dakota public schools can now apply for a pilot grant program, which is part of the South Dakota Civics and History Initiative. A total of $200,000 in grant funding is available for schools to pilot programs that focus on strengthening civics/government and history education.
“Students should be taught our nation’s history and all that makes America unique,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “They should see the importance of civic engagement firsthand. These grants are a crucial step towards demonstrating to our students why the United States is the most special nation in the history of the world.”
“Our young people will soon be the voters and leaders in our cities, counties, schools, country, and state,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “Quality education in our history and how our government works is essential so they can become engaged citizens and leaders. These grants provide South Dakota schools significant opportunity to strengthen their social studies instruction and the real-world experiences they can offer students.”
Grant applications should align with one or more of the priorities of the South Dakota Civics and History Initiative, which are to help students understand our country, state, and story; equip them with the knowledge and experience necessary to engage as informed citizens; and prepare them to participate in civil discourse on important issues.
The South Dakota Civics and History Initiative is made possible through $900,000 in one-time state funding to support and equip K-12 educators, provide resources for voluntary use in local schools, and provide real-life experiences for students.
Grant applications are due May 3. Grantees will be notified in early June.
Find more information on the Civics and History Initiative webpage.
