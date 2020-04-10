The stark rise in cases of COVID-19 at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls this week has put a focus on how manufacturers are dealing with the pandemic.
In Yankton, local manufacturers are taking a number of steps to enhance safety for their workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its spread through the region.
Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) CEO Nancy Wenande told the Press & Dakotan that there has been a consistent outreach effort on YAPG’s part.
“We have been sharing information, along with the Chamber of Commerce, to all businesses in the Yankton community and encouraging them to all follow the CDC guidelines that are available to them in their respective industries,” Wenande said.
She said that she’s seen a number of businesses taking a wide range of approaches to keeping their employees and the public safe.
“The social distancing, they’ve been taking quite seriously, whether it be at actual work stations or in the break areas where they go to lunch,” she said. “A lot of them have implemented regular sanitizing that happens at the different workstations or throughout the entire facility. Some are doing that every couple of hours within the facility and taking extra time on the weekends or when production employees are not on the floor. Some of the facilities are doing temperature screenings prior to them starting their shifts. Some of them are doing it throughout the day so it’s also monitoring during their shifts.”
She added attendance policies are also being modified to allow employees more flexibility to stay home when they’re not feeling well. Others have furloughed employees entirely to allow them to receive help until the pandemic begins to ease.
One manufacturer that has been working on its protocols is Hydro Extrusions, Inc., of Yankton.
In an email to the Press & Dakotan Thursday, Hydro HR manager Amanda Potts confirmed that COVID-19 has been contracted by some of its employees.
“As of now, four employees are in good condition and recovering at home,” she said.
Even before this discovery, Potts said the plant had been taking a number of measures.
“Ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our employees is always our highest priority,” she said. “For the past several weeks, we have had elevated hygiene and sanitation protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
She added that these efforts were doubled when it was confirmed that some employees had contracted the virus.
“As soon as we learned the individuals had contracted COVID-19, we activated our emergency response protocol and immediately took additional steps to protect our employees, including cleaning and disinfecting the areas where the employees worked and enhanced disinfection of the entire facility,” she said.
Hydro also commenced a 10-day shutdown of operations April 9. However, this had been planned prior to the positive tests.
Wenande said that local manufacturers have done a good job of implementing measures to counter COVID-19.
“The manufacturers have always put the safety of their employees first, even before the pandemic took effect,” she said. “Implementing these additional guidelines has been good for the companies, good for the community, good for the employees, and they take this quite seriously.”
She said it’s still too early for many of them to begin thinking of drawing down such measures.
“A lot of the businesses are not yet focused on what a return to normal is going to look like because they’re still trying to assess how long there are going to be various shutdowns in the community and also across the country,” she said. “The manufacturing facilities are impacted based upon things that are happening around the country and around the world, so their product lines might not take off until there’s a loosening of restrictions around the country.”
Wenande praised the citizens of Yankton as a whole for taking the COVID-19 situation seriously and assured the public that the area’s manufacturing and business community will be fully back on its feet again.
“This is going to be temporary, we will be able to recover and we will be talking about how we’re going to pull out of this once we can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “At YAPG, we’re doing our best to support the businesses in the Yankton community in any way we can.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.