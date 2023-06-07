Memories For Sale

It’s not exactly carry-out, but those already missing the atmosphere of JoDean’s Steakhouse & Lounge, which closed its doors last week after 50 years in business, may be able to take some of that atmosphere home.
JoDean’s owner Jack Nielsen will be auctioning off the contents of the restaurant online. The auction is begin handled by Girard Auction and Land Brokers of Wakonda. The full catalog and bidding will open on www.giriardbid.com on or before Monday, June 12, at 5 p.m. An open house for inspection is set for 4-7 p.m. June 13 at the JoDean’s site at 2809 Broadway Avenue.
Also, many other items will be available to purchase over the next few Saturdays at rummage sales in the former restaurant’s parking lot.
According to Nielsen, who has been collecting vintage and antique items as long as he has had JoDean’s, 95% of the items were purchased within 40 miles of Yankton.
“I’ve got some pieces here that are from Yankton, so it’s Yankton history,” Nielsen told the Press & Dakotan. “I’ve got some things from WNAX; I’ve got some things from Gurney’s, Curry Seed, which is Elk Point. It’s all pretty local.”
The collection ranges from the smallest items, like marbles, to large vintage and antique furniture as well as restaurant equipment and fixtures. At the time of the interview, there was still a boat hanging on one of the walls.
“I have been accumulating for 50 years,” Nielsen said. “I’d always said, if I can’t have it out to where at least I could enjoy it or other people can enjoy it, it’s not worth having. I don’t believe in boxing things up.”
There are, however, two items that Nielsen said he isn’t sure he is ready to part with just yet.
“My tobacco store Indian, I bought that at an auction out of Omaha from a lady that I have known for years, and my parrot,” he said indicating a four-foot-tall wooden carving. “I think it came out of the East Coast, it’s hand carved — it’s neat — I think it was part of a pier.”
Nielsen said he likes the sense of history that the collection gives him.
“My next favorite thing is a collection of World War I bond posters from when they were selling bonds to fund World War I,” he said. “I absolutely love those because of the history, the patriotism for the country. It was just phenomenal.”
The Model A Ford that has been in the restaurant for approximately 15 years will be included in the online auction. The Ford, which he purchased in Norfolk, Nebraska, is in such good condition that it should start, Nielsen said.
Also on sale is the “Welcome to JoDean’s” painted mural affixed to a wall in the large main dining room.
Too many of the items for sale still hold special value for him, he noted.
Nielsen, who lives in Centerville, says though he doesn’t know what’s next for him, he has no plans to move.
Meanwhile, Nielsen said he is grateful for the community’s support of JoDean’s.
“I just want to thank Yankton and all my customers for letting us do the cooking for you for all these years,” he said. “It’s very, very heartwarming. I just … I don’t know how else to put it in words.”
