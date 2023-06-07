Memories For Sale
JoDean’s owner Jack Nielsen stands next to two of his favorite antiques: a wooden parrot purchased in Alcester and a cigar-store Indian purchased in Omaha. On Tuesday, Nielsen said he was still undecided about selling these pieces.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

It’s not exactly carry-out, but those already missing the atmosphere of JoDean’s Steakhouse & Lounge, which closed its doors last week after 50 years in business, may be able to take some of that atmosphere home.

JoDean’s owner Jack Nielsen will be auctioning off the contents of the restaurant online. The auction is begin handled by Girard Auction and Land Brokers of Wakonda. The full catalog and bidding will open on www.giriardbid.com on or before Monday, June 12, at 5 p.m. An open house for inspection is set for 4-7 p.m. June 13 at the JoDean’s site at 2809 Broadway Avenue.

