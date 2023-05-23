SIOUX FALLS — Who is the oldest person you know in South Dakota? Each year, the South Dakota Health Care Association’s (SDHCA) Century Club seeks to find the answer.

If you know of a South Dakotan born in 1914 or earlier, making this person at least 109 years young, he or she may be our state’s oldest living person. SDHCA would like to honor him or her with the 2023 Centenarian of the Year award.

